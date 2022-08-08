Wisconsin Football: Multiple Badgers not listed on Fall roster

On Monday Wisconsin football opened their practice to the media. During this time a new roster was distributed, with a few significant names missing as inside linebacker Spencer Lytle and tight end Cam Large were not listed on the 110-man roster.

Lytle, a redshirt junior, recently moved from outside linebacker over to inside linebacker and it appeared that move would allow Wisconsin to have some more experienced depth at that position. Lytle seemed to be progressing well at the position, but he went down with an injury late in Spring practice and now will not be a participant in this year's Fall camp.

Large, a redshirt sophomore, suffered a torn ACL in his right leg last season against Purdue. That injury kept him out for Spring practice but he was a participant to start Fall camp last week. However, UW officials confirmed that Large suffered a right leg injury at practice last Wednesday and that he will be out indefinitely.

#Badgers coach Paul Chryst acknowledged TE Cam Large will be out indefinitely. Reading between the lines, the injury is not minor. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 8, 2022

Both Large and Lytle are players that have played some at Wisconsin and were looking to take the next step in their careers. Lytle has appeared in 11 career games and seemed to be a candidate to win one of the two open inside linebacker spots if healthy. Large has played in three career games and was looking to take steps in a competitive tight end room that has a ton of production to replace in the absence of Jake Ferguson. That room, specifically, has been dealt a ton of bad injury luck in recent years. Hopefully, both players are able to make a full recovery and be back with the Badgers when healthy.