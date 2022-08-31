Illinois State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch Week 1 matchup

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off their season at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, September 1st at 6:00 PM. In this home opener, the Badgers will be taking on the Illinois State Redbirds. The Redbirds are an FCS opponent from Normal, Illinois.

The Redbirds are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, finishing 4-7. There were some highs for the Redbirds in 2021 though, as they knocked off 15th ranked (FCS) South Dakota and 13th ranked Northern Iowa. However, they finished the season on a low dropping their final two games to finish 10th in the Missouri Valley standings.

Wisconsin is coming off a 9-4 season, which to many, felt like a disappointment. In their final contest, Wisconsin knocked off Arizona State to win the Las Vegas Bowl.

This will mark the first time the two teams meet on the field.

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1, with coverage starting after the conclusion of Tulsa/Wyoming.

As of today, DraftKings has not released lines for this contest. FBS vs. FCS contests are usually released later in the week, and we will update you accordingly when released. ESPN.com has given the Badgers a 97.4% chance for victory.

Game Notes

Wisconsin is entering its 8th season under Head Coach Paul Chryst, he has a career record of 65-23 at Wisconsin

Wisconsin is 7-3 in their last 10 season openers

Wisconsin is 9-1 in their last 10 home openers

This will be Wisconsin’s first contest under new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram

Braelon Allen enters the season as a preseason All-American by the AP and is currently listed at +6000 odds to win the Heisman according to Draftkings

How to watch/listen

TV: Fox Sports 1, 6:00 p.m. CT

Streaming: FOX Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Weather: 79 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: currently unavailable, will update when released

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)