Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 364: Big Ten Football Preview with Off Tackle Empire

Folks, it's finally here. A few Big Ten teams have already hit the field in week zero, but the big dogs get to play this weekend. With that, it’s time to get into our Big Ten Conference preview for the 2022 season. To help us do that, we are joined by Steve Braun of Off Tackle Empire to break down the greatest conference of them all. If you aren’t already, be sure to follow them on Twitter as they do a great job covering the conference and are one of the funniest accounts out there.

In our conversation, we break down each team and division, talk about who we expect to meet in the conference title game, and more. This was an incredibly fun conversation, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Note, this was recorded before week 0 and Nebraska pulling the usual Nebraska.