Wisconsin Football: Badgers pick up commitment from 2023 DL Will McDonald

After a couple of tough weeks on the recruiting trail Wisconsin was hungry for a win, and they got it in the form of defensive lineman Will Mcdonald who announced his commitment to the Badgers on Wednesday morning.

McDonald is rated as a 3-star prospect out of Hudson, WI. He is currently ranked as the number two player in the state of Wisconsin by 247 Sports. Mcdonald will join Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on in the 2023 class, bypassing multiple scholarship opportunities at other schools to come to Wisconsin. Mcdonald held offers from FBS schools Kansas, Iowa State, Kent State, Akron, and Army as well as FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

Will Mcdonald has good size for the prep level, standing at 6’4” and 235 pounds. What really stands out is his athletism. He moves incredibly well for his size and shows a good burst. Not only is Mcdonald a top in-state football prospect, but he is also an All-American LaCrosse player at the prep level.

Congrats to our Wisconsin US Lacrosse All-Americans! pic.twitter.com/WGZslv7qvZ — Wisconsinhighschoollax (@Wisconsinhighs1) June 11, 2022

Will Mcdonald is the younger brother of current Wisconsin defensive lineman Cade Mcdonald. Cade is entering his sophomore season and will be joined by Will next Fall. Playing together at the college level is something the two have talked about “since they were kids”.

Once again, family ties seem to go a long way in Madison. Mcdonald is a very talented player and held multiple great scholarship opportunities, but bypassed them to play for his home state with his brother which is awesome to see in today’s college football climate. Mcdonald is the 14th member of the 2023 recruiting class, and the third defensive lineman in the class joining Roderick Pierce and James Durand.