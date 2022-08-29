Wisconsin Badgers: depth chart and injury report vs Illinois State Redbirds

The final preseason depth chart for the Wisconsin Badgers was revealed on Monday ahead of their opener against the Illinois State Redbirds this weekend.

The Badgers are fairly healthy heading into the season, with the major injuries coming to offensive lineman Tanner Bortolini and quarterback Chase Wolf, who were projected to at least be key reserves for the team.

Your #Badgers injury report heading into the Illinois State game:



Note, Chase Wolf’s injury has not been included on the list. pic.twitter.com/zHAlLMW2BS — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 29, 2022

Currently, it is unknown whether Wolf’s injury is season-ending or not, but according to WISN12 Sports director Dario Melendez, the backup quarterback has suffered a torn meniscus and will likely be out for the year.

Here’s the Badgers’ depth chart heading into Week 1:

Your #Badgers depth chart for Week 1 against the Illinois State Redbirds.



Chase Wolf’s injury has not been updated yet. pic.twitter.com/m0SuiADiFC — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 29, 2022

While a majority of the depth chart remains as expected, there are a few interesting developments.

Tight end Jack Eschenbach, who’s projected to play an important role in Wisconsin’s passing attack isn’t listed as one of the top two tight ends, with the second spot going to Hayden Rucci. While it might merely suggest that Rucci’s their primary blocking tight end, which is important in Bobby Engram’s offensive style given his connection with the Baltimore Ravens, the situation will be one to monitor as the season prolongs.

Additionally, as expected with the recent developments, Michael Furtney and Riley Mahlman are starting as the right guard and right tackle, with the latter beating out Logan Brown, the initial starter, for the job.

With Wolf’s injury potentially being season-ending, the Badgers will have former four-star recruit, and current redshirt freshman, Deacon Hill taking over the backup role. Behind him will likely be true freshman Myles Burkett and true freshman Marshall Howe.

Defensively, the Badgers have Maema Njongmeta starting over Tatum Grass after the latter appeared to be with the first-team defense alongside redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner.

In the secondary, while UCLA transfer Jay Shaw is starting opposite Alexander Smith in the boundary, Toledo transfer Justin Clark is backing up Cedric Dort in the nickel to begin the season after potentially seeming as the top slot cornerback on the roster earlier in training camp.