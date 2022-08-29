Wisconsin Quarterback Chase Wolf out with knee injury (UPDATED)

According to a report from WISN12 Sports director Dario Melendez the Badgers will be without their backup quarterback for some time. According to Melendez, Wolf will miss the season with a torn meniscus.

First things first, this is just a report. However, Melendez is a very respectable sports director with WISN12 and likely isn’t putting something out there that doesn’t have pretty firm truth in it. We have not heard anything confirmed from UW officials in regards to this injury but we should get confirmation later today as Head Coach Paul Chryst will hold his weekly press conference and the first official depth chart for the 2022 season will be released. — Update, this has been confirmed by Head Coach Paul Chryst, timetable for return is unknown.

With Wolf out the Badgers suddenly become much thinner at the quarterback position. Say what you want about Wolf and his performance, but his experience is valuable in a quarterback room as a backup. Wolf, a senior, has played in 10 career games and taken a ton more snaps than anyone behind him in the room.

Redshirt Freshman Deacon Hill now likely steps into the backup quarterback position. Despite his inexperience, Hill was a prospect that many were high on coming out of high school. Rivals rated Hill as a 4-star player, receiving that rating because of some very big arm strength for a high school player. Behind him, Freshman Myles Burkett and Freshman Marshall Howe are the only other quarterbacks in the room.