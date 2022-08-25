 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 363: Wisconsin Football Defensive Breakdown

Tuesday we talked offense, today its the defenses’ turn!

By TylerHunt
NCAA Football: Army at Wisconsin Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last episode we did a deep dive into Wisconsin’s offense, and today we’re joined by another new voice in Adam Hefty to take a look at the Badger defense. To start, we talk about our overall expectations for this group which remain quite high despite the roster turnover.

After that, we get into a position breakdown for each spot starting with the defensive line and working our way down into the new-look secondary. Who will shine at inside linebacker? Which new defensive back will shine the most? We take a look at each.

Lastly, we dive into some hypotheticals to finish out the show. Who do we think will lead the team in tackles this Fall? Over/under sacks for Nick Herbig? Which Badger leads the team in interceptions? We’ll try to predict all of that and more on today’s show. Enjoy!

