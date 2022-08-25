Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 363: Wisconsin Football Defensive Breakdown

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

Last episode we did a deep dive into Wisconsin’s offense, and today we’re joined by another new voice in Adam Hefty to take a look at the Badger defense. To start, we talk about our overall expectations for this group which remain quite high despite the roster turnover.

After that, we get into a position breakdown for each spot starting with the defensive line and working our way down into the new-look secondary. Who will shine at inside linebacker? Which new defensive back will shine the most? We take a look at each.

Lastly, we dive into some hypotheticals to finish out the show. Who do we think will lead the team in tackles this Fall? Over/under sacks for Nick Herbig? Which Badger leads the team in interceptions? We’ll try to predict all of that and more on today’s show. Enjoy!