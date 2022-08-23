Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 362: Wisconsin Football Offensive Breakdown

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we first get into some news and then introduce Rohan Chakravarthi one of our many new voices you’ll hear on the podcast this season! After that, we get into the second installment of our season positional previews. Last episode we did a breakdown of the special teams’ room, and today, we take a look at the offensive side of the football.

To start, we get into the projected starters of each position room and then talk about what we project to see from each group. After that, we dive into some questions surrounding the offense including what we think the strength of this group will be, our main concerns with the offense, and who we think could be a breakout player for this group in 2022.

We’ll be back with a similar breakdown of the defense later this week. Enjoy!