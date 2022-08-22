SB Nation Reacts: Who makes the playoff? Who misses? Who brings home the Heisman?

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the college football season with week 0 now just a few days away! With the season nearly here SB Nation asked you all for your 2022 college football season predictions. If you aren’t already, be sure to sign up for reacts to be a part of the voting all season long.

We’ll start with the Heisman trophy winner. The nation was asked who they thought would bring home the trophy, and it appears many are backing the current favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

I like the nation's thinking here, as I personally think Stroud should have won it last year. Be sure to check out our latest piece on Heisman odds and best bets as well. On there you’ll see me agreeing with the nation in this spot but I’ve also got some longshots worth taking a look at!

Next up, the nation was asked who among the 5-10 ranked teams had the best chance to make the college football playoff. The options were Utah, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Baylor. It appears the nation thinks the PAC-12 could snap their playoff drought in 2022 and is backing the Utes pretty heavily after a strong 2021 showing. Notre Dame comes in second place despite a plethora of changes, and Michigan comes in at third after making their first appearance a season ago.

Flipping the question a bit, the Reacts Nation was also asked who from the top 1-4 teams in the AP Poll could miss the college football playoff in 2022. Unsurprisingly, the Clemson Tigers were the overwhelming favorite at 64%. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and are heading into the season with changes all around them as they must replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators this Fall. If Clemson wants to get back to their winning ways they’ll also need a huge step forward from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Last, but not least, the nation was asked to give their pick to be crowned champion of college football for the 2022 season. Once again, the Tide reigned supreme. After losing last year's title game in what Nick Saban called a “rebuilding year” it seems Alabama is once again looking poised to bring home another national title.

Sadly, its hard to disagree with the nation right now. Dating back to 2009, Alabama has brought home six national titles. Two titles we’re back to back, but many of the others were almost an every other year trend.

The Tide won it all in 2009, and then missed in 2010, but then reigned supreme again in 2011 and 2012. Alabama lost in 2013 and 2014 but won again in 2015. The following season Clemson knocked them off in the title game, but Alabama bounced back to bring it home in 2016. Then Clemson got them again, then LSU brought a title home, and Alabama followed those two seasons up with one of the most dominating teams in history in 2020.

Saban and company likely have a sour taste in their mouth from last year’s season losing to rival Georgia, and will likely come out as strong as they ever have. This year's Tide team is once again loaded nearly everywhere, so it would not be a shock to any if they hoist the trophy come January.