Former Badgers OL Logan Bruss out for year after tearing ACL, MCL

Former Wisconsin Badger and current Los Angeles Rams’ offensive lineman Logan Bruss will miss the entirety of the 2022 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL during Friday’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans, head coach Sean McVay announced on Saturday.

Bruss, who was the Rams’ top draft pick in 2022, was slated to be the backup to right guard Coleman Shelton after losing the starting battle earlier this offseason.

However, the fourth-round pick would likely have been the first offensive lineman off the bench, given his progress and the depth on the offensive line for the Rams.

Former #Badgers OL Logan Bruss is out for the year after tearing both his MCL and ACL.#Rams lose their top backup lineman.



Offensive line has regressed with the losses of several starters and another piece gone in LA for 2022.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 20, 2022

The Rams had already lost star left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement, as well as guard Austin Corbett to the Carolina Panthers in free agency, and now lose their top investment in the 2022 NFL Draft for the season as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.

Bruss will now head to Injured Reserve, perhaps clearing the picture for another on-the-bubble offensive lineman to make the 53-man roster.