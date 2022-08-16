Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers earn class of 2024 commit from Antonina Serafinowska

The Wisconsin Badgers national champion volleyball team is not resting on its laurels on the recruiting trail.

Not only did head coach Kelly Sheffield pick up great additions in the transfer portal — including first-team All-Big Ten outside hitter Sarah Franklin and former Kansas middle blocker Caroline Crawford — but the team added another commitment for the class of 2024.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, UW earned a pledge Friday from 6-foot-4 middle blocker Antonina “Tosia” Serafinowska. Serafinowska is from Wielkopolska, Poland, making her the second Polish commit to the volleyball team after Julia Orzoł.

The latest @BadgerVB 2024 commit is Antonina (Tosia) Serafinowska, a 6-4 MB from Wielkopolska, Poland. Her sister Zofia is a freshman at Sienna. — Dennis Punzel (@DennisPunzel) August 12, 2022

I gotta say, after some digging, I can’t find much information about Serafinowska, but she has a sister who is an incoming freshman at Siena College, so it sounds like she comes from an athletic family, and certainly will have some familiarity with the states and college game.

Currently, Wisconsin has just one pledge for the upcoming 2023 class with instate defensive specialist and star Saige Damrow from Howards Grove. Based on my limited knowledge of the scholarship spots for Wisconsin, it seems like she would be the only addition barring any transfers away.

The 2024 class is likely to be larger, as that would be the year that Devyn Robinson, Jade Demps, MJ Hammill, Caroline Crawford, Sydney Reed, and Liz Gregorski would be seniors (though all would have an extra year of eligibility). Already, UW picked up a commitment from number one-ranked setter Charlie Fuerbringer, who is the No. 2 overall recruit in 2024 according to Prep Dig.

Serafinowska also continues a trend for UW looking internationally for recruits. She joins Orzoł from Poland, Anna Smrek from Canada, and new arrival Gülce Güçtekin from Turkey. Of course, Gio Civita, who joined UW from Wichita State, was from Milan, Italy.