Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 360: Fall Camp Chatter and B5Q Changes

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty of things to get to. First, we discuss some changes on the B5Q front. After that, we will dive into some football as Fall camp has now been open for almost a week! In our discussion, we talk about the reshuffling of the offensive line and an interesting competition at right tackle. After that, we talk about some injury news to both sides of the ball. Later on, we talk about who is making plays at camp and the nice progression of Chez Mellusi.

To finish things out we discuss how Wisconsin basketball is fairing during their trip over to France for some exhibition contests. Rumor has it the boys went 12-21 from the three-point line. What a nice sight that is! Enjoy!