Hey B5Q readers, it’s me, the new site manager...

Hello beloved reader, my name is Tyler Hunt and I wanted to let you (yeah, you!) know that I am happy to be taking over as site manager here at B5Q. Our beloved Drew Hamm rode off into the sunset to do his own thing at Badger Ball Knower (subscribe), which opened the door for yours truly to take over as site manager. As Semisonic once said every new beginning comes from some other beginnings end, and here we are.

In full transparency, this was not something I planned on doing when Drew departed. You guys might not believe this, but none of us are able to be full-time bloggers. Sad, I know right? I travel a good amount for the ole 9-5, and life is just generally busy for us all, so I wasn't sure I’d be able to take it on. However, I really enjoy being a part of this site, and I want to see it succeed, so we worked out some kinks and I decided to take on this new venture.

I joined the B5Q writing staff back in 2016 (I think) after writing for Fansided for a few years. At that time, I really wanted to join a well-respected blog that covered the Badgers. As a B5Q reader for a long time, I thought joining up at B5Q was the coolest thing. Jake was running the ship at the time and welcomed me with open arms.

Shortly after that, Jake moved on, and Drew grabbed the site and truly ran with it. I think Drew did an incredible job as site manager here and really differentiated us from the usual content you see from other media outlets. That’s not a knock at any other site, they all do a great job and we are lucky as fans to have such well-respected reporters, but I think B5Q is meant to be a little different, a little off the wall, a little unbuttoned. We aren’t a beat reporter site, we’re a reaction site. We aren’t journalists, we’re bloggers. Yes, there is a major difference. I think Drew did a phenomenal job in using creativity to portray that difference.

I now have some big shoes to fill, and I will try my best to do so. My hope, honestly, is to not change much if at all. As I said, Drew ran a great ship and I am hoping to keep that ship going in the right direction.

That said, I do ask for your patience as we get up and running and try to recreate some of that magic. Drew wrote A LOT of content while also tweeting, editing, managing socials, etc. In terms of site manager responsibility, he went above and beyond and was one of the best in the biz. Additionally, Matt Belz, a phenomenal writer and my longtime co-host on Bucky’s 5th Podcast also moved on to a new venture. You can’t just replace those two, or the work they did.

To put it in college football terms, we don’t have as many returning starters as we did this last year and we have a lot of production to replace. However, we’ve got some young guns looking to step up along with some vets back, and the portal is always open looking to find new talent. If you’re interested in writing for B5Q, please know, that the door is open.

How things will work, I don't quite know just yet, it’s only my third day out here. However, we’ve got a foundation and we’ll build on it from there. As Head Coach Paul Chryst says, I appreciate the opportunity and am looking forward to the season. Thank you all, truly, for reading our content and supporting the site. It means more than you’ll ever know. On Wisconsin.