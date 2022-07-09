Jordan Taylor, Hilary Knight highlight 2022 UW Athletic Hall of Fame class

On Friday, the Wisconsin athletic department announced the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class. Predictably, with a long history of success in multiple sports, the 11 new honorees are a who’s who of legendary Badgers.

“The UW Athletic Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors we can bestow upon our athletes, staff and supporters and this announcement is worthy of celebration,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said. “Having been a recipient of this honor myself, it was even more gratifying to make the calls and notify these individuals as the athletic director. These 11 represent the best of the Badgers and their contributions go far beyond their athletic successes. I’m thrilled for the inductees and their families.”

Introducing the UW Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022!



• Laura Abbinante

• Cheryl Bailey

• Travis Beckum

• Monsignor Michael Burke

• Hilary Knight

• Jim Lemon

• Erica Palmer

• Carl Silvestri

• Gary Suter

• Jordan Taylor

• Reggie Torian



https://t.co/hxzsYHsvGH pic.twitter.com/AGa6uDuoyS — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) July 8, 2022

In case you can’t read the embedded tweet, here is the full class of 2022:

• Laura Abbinante, volleyball, 1993-1996

• Cheryl Bailey, associate AD for Sports Administration, 1990-2005

• Travis Beckum, football, 2005-2008

• Monsignor Michael Burke, special service, football

• Hilary Knight, women’s hockey, 2008-2012

• Jim Lemon, men’s golf, 1998-2001

• Erica Palmer, women’s cross country/track and field, 1998-2001

• Carl Silvestri, heritage era, football, 1962-1964

• Gary Suter, men’s hockey, 1983-1985

• Jordan Taylor, men’s basketball, 2009-2012

• Reggie Torian, football, 1994-1995; men’s track and field, 1994-1997

These Hall of Fame classes are great for fans, especially younger ones, as they highlight feats from athletes that you may not know much about. For instance, I knew who Laura Abbinante was, but I didn’t know that she was the second ever All-American in UW volleyball history and that she led the Badgers to the 1995 NIVC National Championship. Last year’s national title winning team stands on her shoulders.

Here are a few other notable exploits from this year’s class: