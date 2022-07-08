Badgers in the NBA: Frank Kaminsky signs one-year deal with Atlanta Hawks

While most are waiting for a Kevin Durant WOJ BOMB, ESPN NBA transaction guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Wisconsin Badgers related nugget on Friday afternoon. Former Phoenix Suns big man Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year free agent deal with the Atlanta Hawks according to Woj.

Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2022

A Wisconsin Badgers legend, Kaminsky only played in nine games last season before suffering a right knee injury that required surgery and caused him to miss the rest of the year. Woj reports in follow up tweet that Kaminsky is fully healed from the surgery and one can reasonably expect him to be ready for training camp.

Last season, Frank the Tank averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 54.5% from the field, 33.3% from deep and 90% from the charity stripe. He was averaging a hair over 20 minutes of playing time per game, his highest average since the 2017-18 season. That was also the last season that the eight year veteran played more than 50 games, as he has struggled with a couple of injuries in the interim.

Drafted in the first round by the Charlotte Hornets, the Hawks will be Kaminsky’s third NBA team and he should slot right into the mix for backup front court minutes in Atlanta. Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are the two primary centers for the Hawks, but Kaminsky’s shooting ability brings a new skillset to the group.

Suns players with a 30+ point game last year:



Devin Booker

Cam Johnson

Deandre Ayton

Frank Kaminsky



Welcome Frank the Tank! pic.twitter.com/6Q74f5MG8p — HawksMuse (@HawksMuse) July 8, 2022

Depending on what Atlanta ends up doing with John Collins, Kaminsky could also soak up some power forward minutes and try to replace some of Collins’ shooting/scoring. With Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt, there could be a bevy of open looks available for a big man like Kaminsky in the Atlanta offense.

Now that Kaminsky has signed with the Hawks, he joins Washington Wizards rookie Johnny Davis as the only two former Badgers in the NBA. As we mentioned earlier in the week, Vitto Brown, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter are all participating in NBA Summer League.