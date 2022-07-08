Wisconsin men’s basketball: walk-ons Ross Candelino, Isaac Gard officially added to roster

Wisconsin updated their 2022-2023 men’s basketball roster on Thursday with the addition of two new walk-ons. Guard Ross Candelino (Jacksonville, Fla.) out of Ponte Vedra High School and guard Isaac Gard (Oregon) out of Oregon High School are the newest members of the

Hey, wait a minute.

That second guy’s last name looks familiar! According to his bio on UWBadgers, this Gard is the son of Greg Gard...the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team!

Isaac is in college?! Wtf!? https://t.co/gSb9EZqR6U — Sam Dekker (@dekker) July 7, 2022

I did not even know that Gard had a son...who was college-aged...and played basketball, so I learned a lot on Thursday afternoon. As a senior at Oregon, he started all 14 games averaging 9.6 points and shot 39 percent from 3-point range, winning varsity letters for three years.

Candelino averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a senior at Ponte Vedra High School, helping secure a berth in the Class 6A title game with a 27-4 record. His father, Anthony, played at Marquette for two years (1987-1989).

Presumably we won’t see these two on the court much during their UW careers but if you do, remember that you learned about them by reading a post on Bucky’s 5th Quarter.