Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 357: the Big Ten makes big splash out west

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got some big news to discuss after a wild week in college football. Before that though, we’ve got some recruiting news to catch you up on. First, we talk about some updates regarding a couple of top prospects for Wisconsin in Joe Crocker (Nashville) and Tackett Curtis (Many, La.). After that, we dive into some losses in the recruiting world as the Badgers missed out on their top prospect at tight end and another two quarterback offers. Just how concerning is each miss for the big picture? We’ll discuss.

In the back half of the show, we get into the Big Ten’s big splash out West as they added the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins to the conference. What does it mean? How do we feel about it? What’s next? We’ll dive into all of that on today’s show. Enjoy!