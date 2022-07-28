Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 359: takeaways from Big Ten Media Days

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to on the football side as Big Ten Media Days took place this week. To start, we talk about some notable roster changes for the Badgers including a new fullback, a safety rejoining the team, and a departure from the offensive line room.

After that, we dive into what was said at Big Ten Media Days by the respective Badger members in attendance. First, we talk takeaways from head coach Paul Chryst which includes some tidbits on Bobby Engram, Graham Mertz, and more. After that, we talk about what Mertz, Keeanu Benton, and Nick Herbig had to say during their presser on the Big Ten network. All in all, it was an exciting day and it now feels like football is really just around the corner. Enjoy!