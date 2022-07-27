Wisconsin football: 2022 roster update from Big Ten Media Days

This is the post for the true college football pervert. The fan who sees a split second clip on the official Badgers football Twitter account and says “oh, looks like Random Player” has a new number, this post is for you. Thanks to Zach Heilprin, who is on scene at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, tweeting out the updated roster we now have a bunch of new information to pore over as we head into fall camp.
We got an updated #Badgers roster. pic.twitter.com/1c1Usu2d2Z— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 27, 2022
We’ve got weight changes, a couple of position changes, and a whole bunch of information on all of the new freshmen that have enrolled at school over the summer. First up, let’s get the two new position changes out of the way.
- Jackson Acker is now officially designated as a FB and not a RB
- Freshman ATH Cade Yacamelli will start his UW career as a safety. He could switch sides of the ball, if needed, as he was also considered to be a strong option for RB or WR.
Another two quick things to note are that 2022 4-star DE Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie) is still not listed on the roster and S Titus Toler is BACK on the roster after leaving the team last summer due to injuries. He’ll provide quality depth at a position that was decimated by injuries during spring ball.
Paul Chryst on 2022 signee Isaac Hamm: "Appreciate what he's doing right now. He's taking classes - not at #Wisconsin. He's finishing up some things and then obviously hopeful."— Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) July 27, 2022
Currently taking classes at MATC
Fifth year senior OL Cormac Sampson is not on the roster anymore either after deciding to move on to his post-football career of coaching and teaching a couple of weeks ago.
Here are the jersey numbers, heights, weights and positions for all of the incoming players who weren’t enrolled early.
- Travis Alvin, OL, No. 62, 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Randolph
- Vinny Anthony, WR, No. 22, 6-foot-0, 171 pounds, Louisville, Ky.
- Chris Brooks, Jr., WR, No. 84, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, St. Louis
- Austin Brown, S, No. 9, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, Johnston City, Ill.
- Joe Brunner, OL, No. 56, 6-foot-5, 317 pounds, Whitefish Bay
- John Clifford, OL, No. 76, 6-foot-5, 273 pounds, Watertown
- Drew Evans, OL, No. 77, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Fort Atkinson
- Cam Fane, WR, No. 21, 6-foot-1, 176 pounds, Arlington, Texas (graduated high school at Madison Edgewood though)
- Zach Gloudeman, FB, No. 44, 6-foot-2, 218 pounds, Spring Green
- Marshall Howe, QB, No. 12, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, Pacific Palisades, Calif. (graduated high school at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut though)
- Lee Hutton, CB, No. 38, 5-foot-10, 176 pounds, Minnetonka, Minn.
- Charlie Jarvis, S, No. 34, 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, Hartland
- Gabe Kirschke, DL, No. 58, 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, Lone Tree, Colo.
- Gavin Lahm, K, No. 96, 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, Kaukauna
- Luna Larson, ILB, No. 57, 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, Baraboo
- Deven Magli, S, No. 46, 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, DeForest
- Tommy McIntosh, WR, No. 15, 6-foot-5, 204 pounds, DeWitt, Mich.
- Tristan Monday, DE, No. 91, 6-foot-4, 276 pounds, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- JT Seagreaves, TE, No. 41, 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, Monroe
- Cole Toennies, WR, No. 24, 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, Middleton
- Jackson Trudgeon, S, No. 30, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Fitchburg
- Cade Yacamelli, S, No. 25, 6-foot-0, 207 pounds, Trafford, Pa.
And there was one transfer in for the Badgers after spring ball was over, who was most likely given the hard sell by high school teammate Nick Herbig:
- Kamo’i Latu, S, No. 13, 6-foot-0, 195 pounds, Honolulu, transfer from Utah, is a true junior
Weight changes are always breathlessly awaited by the various sickos that work at B5Q and those that lurk around the Badgers corner of the Twittersphere, but it’s usually hard to tell why a player gained or lost weight. Are they going to change positions? Did the coaching staff tell them to change their diet? Was it a personal choice?
Who knows!
Anywho, here are all of the weight gains for players between this July roster release and the one released ahead of spring practice. Players in bold had their weight change by more than five pounds in either direction:
- Jackson Acker, FB, gained six pounds to 238
- Dylan Barrett, OL, gained two pounds to 320
- Tyler Beach, OL, gained one pound to 317
- JP Benzschawel, OL, gained five pounds to 302
- Tanor Bortolini, OL, gained seven pounds to 313
- Peter Bowden, LS, gained three pounds to 233
- Logan Brown, OL, gained three pounds 313
- Tommy Brunner, DE, gained seven pounds to 260
- Myles Burkett, QB, gained six pounds to 204
- Vito Calvaruso, K, gained two pounds to 200
- Bryce Carey, S, gained 15 pounds to 198
- Jake Chaney, ILB, gained four pounds, to 229
- Justin Clark, CB, gained two pounds to 180
- Jordan DiBenedetto, WR, gained five pounds to 200
- Chimere Dike, WR, gained one pound to 195
- Dean Engram, WR, gained one pound to 170
- Jack Eschenbach, TE, gained two pounds to 241
- Jaylan Franklin, TE, gained three pounds to 243
- Ross Gengler, OLB, gained four pounds to 230
- C.J. Goetz, OLB, gained eight pounds to 240
- Mike Gregorie, WR, gained one pound to 187
- Nick Herbig, OLB, gained one pound to 228
- Mike Jarvis, DE, gained two pounds to 292
- Rodas Johnson, DE, gained two pounds to 293
- Avyonne Jones, CB, gained seven pounds to 187
- Kerry Kodanko, OL, gained two pounds to 305
- Cam Large, TE, gained one pound 235
- Max Lofy, CB, gained nine pounds to 189
- A’Khoury Lyde, CB, gained seven pounds to 191
- Spencer Lytle, ILB, gained three pounds to 234
- Riley Mahlman, OL, gained three pounds to 315
- Cade McDonald, DE, gained five pounds to 285
- Alex Moeller, WR, gained three pounds to 177
- Isaiah Mullens, DE, gained three pounds to 303
- Curt Neal, NT, gained two pounds to 290
- Jack Nelson, OL, gained seven pounds to 310
- Maema Njongmeta, ILB, gained five pounds to 229
- Darryl Peterson, OLB, gained two pounds to 244
- Jack Pugh, TE, gained three pounds to 236
- Jake Ratzlaff, ILB, gained five pounds to 225
- Nolan Rucci, OL, gained five pounds to 297
- Brady Schipper, RB, gained two pounds to 202
- Alexander Smith, CB, gained four pounds to 183
- Garrison Solliday, FB, gained 11 pounds to 240
- James Thompson, Jr., DE, gained five pounds to 295
- Sean Timmis, OL, gained five pounds to 305
- John Torchio, S, gained one pound to 211
- Isaac Townsend, DE, gained three pounds to 283
- Jordan Turner, ILB, gained one pound to 235
- Aidan Vaughan, ILB, gained six pounds to 213
- Trey Wedig, OL, gained five pounds to 315
- Aaron Witt, OLB, gained one pound to 255
- Hunter Wohler, S, gained four pounds to 210
- Zach Zei, LS, gained four pounds to 221
And here are the players who have lost weight since the last roster update:
- Braelon Allen, RB, lost five pounds to 235
- Owen Arnett, S, lost three pounds to 212
- Ben Barten, DE, lost four pounds to 300
- Keeanu Benton, NT, lost one pound to 315
- Travian Blaylock, S, lost seven pounds to 198
- Cole Dakovich, TE, lost 10 pounds to 250
- Tatum Grass, ILB, lost two pounds to 232
- Deacon Hill, QB, lost 11 pounds to 251
- Kaden Johnson, OLB, lost five pounds to 230
- Keontez Lewis, WR, lost four pounds to 190
- Semar Melvin, CB, lost two pounds 170
- Gio Paez, DE, lost three pounds to 316
- Hayden Rucci, TE, lost three pounds to 256
- Byran Sanborn, ILB, lost one pound to 232
- Jay Shaw, CB, lost one pound to 187
- Marty Strey, OLB, lost one pound to 225
- Nate Van Zelst, K, lost four pounds to 184
- Andy Vujnovich, P, lost four pounds to 230
- Amaun Williams, CB, lost three pounds to 177
- Chase Wolf, QB, lost five pounds to 195
- Preston Zachman, S, lost three pounds to 208
For your reference, OL Dylan Barrett is the heaviest player on the team at 320 pounds, OL Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci are the tallest players on the team at 6-foot-8, WR Dean Engram and CB Semar Melvin are the lightest on the team at 170 pounds and three players are tied for the shortest on the team at 5-foot-9: Engram, RB Grover Bortolotti and CB A’Khoury Lyde
Loading comments...