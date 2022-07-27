Wisconsin football: 2022 roster update from Big Ten Media Days

This is the post for the true college football pervert. The fan who sees a split second clip on the official Badgers football Twitter account and says “oh, looks like Random Player” has a new number, this post is for you. Thanks to Zach Heilprin, who is on scene at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, tweeting out the updated roster we now have a bunch of new information to pore over as we head into fall camp.

We’ve got weight changes, a couple of position changes, and a whole bunch of information on all of the new freshmen that have enrolled at school over the summer. First up, let’s get the two new position changes out of the way.

Jackson Acker is now officially designated as a FB and not a RB

Freshman ATH Cade Yacamelli will start his UW career as a safety. He could switch sides of the ball, if needed, as he was also considered to be a strong option for RB or WR.

Another two quick things to note are that 2022 4-star DE Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie) is still not listed on the roster and S Titus Toler is BACK on the roster after leaving the team last summer due to injuries. He’ll provide quality depth at a position that was decimated by injuries during spring ball.

Paul Chryst on 2022 signee Isaac Hamm: "Appreciate what he's doing right now. He's taking classes - not at #Wisconsin. He's finishing up some things and then obviously hopeful."



Currently taking classes at MATC — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) July 27, 2022

Fifth year senior OL Cormac Sampson is not on the roster anymore either after deciding to move on to his post-football career of coaching and teaching a couple of weeks ago.

Here are the jersey numbers, heights, weights and positions for all of the incoming players who weren’t enrolled early.

Travis Alvin, OL, No. 62, 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Randolph

Vinny Anthony, WR, No. 22, 6-foot-0, 171 pounds, Louisville, Ky.

Chris Brooks, Jr., WR, No. 84, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, St. Louis

Austin Brown, S, No. 9, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, Johnston City, Ill.

Joe Brunner, OL, No. 56, 6-foot-5, 317 pounds, Whitefish Bay

John Clifford, OL, No. 76, 6-foot-5, 273 pounds, Watertown

Drew Evans, OL, No. 77, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Fort Atkinson

Cam Fane, WR, No. 21, 6-foot-1, 176 pounds, Arlington, Texas (graduated high school at Madison Edgewood though)

Zach Gloudeman, FB, No. 44, 6-foot-2, 218 pounds, Spring Green

Marshall Howe, QB, No. 12, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, Pacific Palisades, Calif. (graduated high school at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut though)

Lee Hutton, CB, No. 38, 5-foot-10, 176 pounds, Minnetonka, Minn.

Charlie Jarvis, S, No. 34, 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, Hartland

Gabe Kirschke, DL, No. 58, 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, Lone Tree, Colo.

Gavin Lahm, K, No. 96, 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, Kaukauna

Luna Larson, ILB, No. 57, 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, Baraboo

Deven Magli, S, No. 46, 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, DeForest

Tommy McIntosh, WR, No. 15, 6-foot-5, 204 pounds, DeWitt, Mich.

Tristan Monday, DE, No. 91, 6-foot-4, 276 pounds, Scottsdale, Ariz.

JT Seagreaves, TE, No. 41, 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, Monroe

Cole Toennies, WR, No. 24, 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, Middleton

Jackson Trudgeon, S, No. 30, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Fitchburg

Cade Yacamelli, S, No. 25, 6-foot-0, 207 pounds, Trafford, Pa.

And there was one transfer in for the Badgers after spring ball was over, who was most likely given the hard sell by high school teammate Nick Herbig:

Kamo’i Latu, S, No. 13, 6-foot-0, 195 pounds, Honolulu, transfer from Utah, is a true junior

Weight changes are always breathlessly awaited by the various sickos that work at B5Q and those that lurk around the Badgers corner of the Twittersphere, but it’s usually hard to tell why a player gained or lost weight. Are they going to change positions? Did the coaching staff tell them to change their diet? Was it a personal choice?

Who knows!

Anywho, here are all of the weight gains for players between this July roster release and the one released ahead of spring practice. Players in bold had their weight change by more than five pounds in either direction:

Jackson Acker, FB, gained six pounds to 238

Dylan Barrett, OL, gained two pounds to 320

Tyler Beach, OL, gained one pound to 317

JP Benzschawel, OL, gained five pounds to 302

Tanor Bortolini, OL, gained seven pounds to 313

Peter Bowden, LS, gained three pounds to 233

Logan Brown, OL, gained three pounds 313

Tommy Brunner, DE, gained seven pounds to 260

Myles Burkett, QB, gained six pounds to 204

Vito Calvaruso, K, gained two pounds to 200

Bryce Carey, S, gained 15 pounds to 198

Jake Chaney, ILB, gained four pounds, to 229

Justin Clark, CB, gained two pounds to 180

Jordan DiBenedetto, WR, gained five pounds to 200

Chimere Dike, WR, gained one pound to 195

Dean Engram, WR, gained one pound to 170

Jack Eschenbach, TE, gained two pounds to 241

Jaylan Franklin, TE, gained three pounds to 243

Ross Gengler, OLB, gained four pounds to 230

C.J. Goetz, OLB, gained eight pounds to 240

Mike Gregorie, WR, gained one pound to 187

Nick Herbig, OLB, gained one pound to 228

Mike Jarvis, DE, gained two pounds to 292

Rodas Johnson, DE, gained two pounds to 293

Avyonne Jones, CB, gained seven pounds to 187

Kerry Kodanko, OL, gained two pounds to 305

Cam Large, TE, gained one pound 235

Max Lofy, CB, gained nine pounds to 189

A’Khoury Lyde, CB, gained seven pounds to 191

Spencer Lytle, ILB, gained three pounds to 234

Riley Mahlman, OL, gained three pounds to 315

Cade McDonald, DE, gained five pounds to 285

Alex Moeller, WR, gained three pounds to 177

Isaiah Mullens, DE, gained three pounds to 303

Curt Neal, NT, gained two pounds to 290

Jack Nelson, OL, gained seven pounds to 310

Maema Njongmeta, ILB, gained five pounds to 229

Darryl Peterson, OLB, gained two pounds to 244

Jack Pugh, TE, gained three pounds to 236

Jake Ratzlaff, ILB, gained five pounds to 225

Nolan Rucci, OL, gained five pounds to 297

Brady Schipper, RB, gained two pounds to 202

Alexander Smith, CB, gained four pounds to 183

Garrison Solliday, FB, gained 11 pounds to 240

James Thompson, Jr., DE, gained five pounds to 295

Sean Timmis, OL, gained five pounds to 305

John Torchio, S, gained one pound to 211

Isaac Townsend, DE, gained three pounds to 283

Jordan Turner, ILB, gained one pound to 235

Aidan Vaughan, ILB, gained six pounds to 213

Trey Wedig, OL, gained five pounds to 315

Aaron Witt, OLB, gained one pound to 255

Hunter Wohler, S, gained four pounds to 210

Zach Zei, LS, gained four pounds to 221

And here are the players who have lost weight since the last roster update:

Braelon Allen, RB, lost five pounds to 235

Owen Arnett, S, lost three pounds to 212

Ben Barten, DE, lost four pounds to 300

Keeanu Benton, NT, lost one pound to 315

Travian Blaylock, S, lost seven pounds to 198

Cole Dakovich, TE, lost 10 pounds to 250

Tatum Grass, ILB, lost two pounds to 232

Deacon Hill, QB, lost 11 pounds to 251

Kaden Johnson, OLB, lost five pounds to 230

Keontez Lewis, WR, lost four pounds to 190

Semar Melvin, CB, lost two pounds 170

Gio Paez, DE, lost three pounds to 316

Hayden Rucci, TE, lost three pounds to 256

Byran Sanborn, ILB, lost one pound to 232

Jay Shaw, CB, lost one pound to 187

Marty Strey, OLB, lost one pound to 225

Nate Van Zelst, K, lost four pounds to 184

Andy Vujnovich, P, lost four pounds to 230

Amaun Williams, CB, lost three pounds to 177

Chase Wolf, QB, lost five pounds to 195

Preston Zachman, S, lost three pounds to 208

For your reference, OL Dylan Barrett is the heaviest player on the team at 320 pounds, OL Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci are the tallest players on the team at 6-foot-8, WR Dean Engram and CB Semar Melvin are the lightest on the team at 170 pounds and three players are tied for the shortest on the team at 5-foot-9: Engram, RB Grover Bortolotti and CB A’Khoury Lyde