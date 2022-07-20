Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 358: Badgers suffer two tough losses on recruiting trail

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th podcast, we’ve got some things to catch up on from both the basketball and football side. To start, we discuss some news for Wisconsin basketball including two new additions to the roster, a new official visit, and a trip to France.

After that, we dive into some football news. We start with the positive as the Badgers picked up a 2023 long snapper! We then turn to the negatives though as the Badgers lost out on two top-of-the-board players to other schools on Monday. Linebacker Tackett Curtis elected to head to USC while offensive lineman Joe Crocker chose Mississippi State. Just how tough of a blow is it for Wisconsin on the recruiting trail? We take a look.