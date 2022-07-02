Wisconsin basketball recruiting: UW offers 2025 in-state wing Davion Hannah after advanced camp

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team had their annual advanced camp on Thursday and, per usual, a couple of scholarship offers have already come out of it. The first 2025 offer that Greg Gard has extended went to in-state wing Davion Hannah (Milwaukee) who will play for Nicolet High School starting this upcoming season.

Hannah already has other offers from Arizona State, LSU and Mississippi State to go along with his UW one. While the 2025 class hasn’t been fully evaluated, which is why Hannah doesn’t have a star ranking associated with his name yet, Evan Flood at Badger247 says he is “expected to be a top 100 prospect nationally.” Rivals notes that Bradley, BYU, Iowa State, Milwaukee and Minnesota are also interested but haven’t offered yet.

Blessed to receive another Division 1 offer from the University of Wisconsin Madison❤️ #gobadgers pic.twitter.com/3O0SNeYynr — Davion Hannah (@Davionhannah25) June 30, 2022

Standing around 6-foot-6 and weighing in the neighborhood of 175 pounds, Hannah already possesses great size for a wing player. As a freshman for Milwaukee Academy of Science, Hannah averaged 13.6 points (55.6% FG, 27.6% 3P, 57.9% FT), 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on offense. On defense, he was a “stocks” machine, averaging 2.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

He helped lead the Novas to the WIAA Division 4 state title game where they fell to Roncalli, 55-45. Hannah had 12 points, eight boards, five steals and one assist in the runner-up effort. He wasn’t super efficient in the game, shooting 4-of-11 from the field (4-of-5 at the charity stripe though), turning the ball over five times and fouling out.

Here are a whole series of short highlight clips of Hannah. The top one is from the advanced camp on Thursday, while the other two are from his freshman season, including one game where he dropped a 33/24/10 triple-double, with the 10 being blocks.

Watching these videos shows that Hannah is an extremely talented player that is just oozing with upside. One of the first things I noticed was how many times, even in just these short little clips, that he secured a rebound that had been tipped around before ending up outside of the paint. He’s a player that appears to have a nose for the ball and a motor that doesn’t stop, even when he isn’t directly involved with the play. That’s a great trait for a player who will most likely be one of the most talented on his team as he goes through high school.

Outside of his overall field goal percentage, his shooting splits are unimpressive. The three point number is dreadful, although he didn’t take all that many of them (8-of-29), and his free throw shooting (55-of-95) doesn’t immediately point to potential improvement. However, when watching him shoot in those clips he does have a nice stroke and there could definitely be a marked improvement during his sophomore season. His shooting from deep is definitely something to keep an eye on, but he does have a ton of time to work on it before enrolling in college.

Looking at his defensive numbers, as well as his athleticism, and you can easily envision a guy who can defend two through four well, while not looking completely lost/overmatched when switched on to point guards or centers (as he gains weight) either.

Both Flood at 247Sports and Jon McNamara at Rivals, who were each in attendance at the advanced camp, think that Hannah will eventually be a national level recruit, so it is good that Gard and co. got in early with a home-state offer. The Badgers often have trouble recruiting in Milwaukee, but having Hannah on campus for this camp is a sign that things are at least starting off well between the two sides.