Wisconsin basketball recruiting: UW makes new offer for 2022 (?!?) class

According to a report from Evan Flood at Badger247 ($), Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers have offered 2023 big man Cyril Martynov (Barrie, Ontario, Canada) who plays his high school ball at The Lawrenceville (N.J.) School. Both Flood and Dillon Graff, who writes for BadgersWire and also publishes the extremely useful UW hoops newsletter Badger Notes, Wisconsin has asked Martynov if he would consider reclassifying to the 2022 class.

Cyril Martynov has informed me that the #Badgers interest in him is for the 2022 recruiting cycle.



He and his family are still weighing their options but originally planned to stay in the 2023 class. — Dillon Graff (@DillonGraff) July 14, 2022

According to Martynov’s profile on Rivals, he has offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, Mizzou, Northwestern, UC-Santa Barbara and the Badgers. He is also receiving interest from Marquette, Ohio State and Oregon State. The Canadian post player stands at 6-foot-11 and weighs around 230 pounds. He is not rated by any of the recruiting sites yet, but the flurry of interest and offers that he has experienced recently leads me to believe that he’d be, at a minimum, a high 3-star.

Reading through the quotes he has given to the Wisconsin recruiting writers, and trying to read between the lines, it doesn’t seem like he is super excited about reclassifying to 2022 but he’ll at least consider it.

I can’t find any highlights of him that aren’t from three years ago, which are basically useless at this point since he has grown and also plays in a different country.

2023 6’10 F Cyril Martinov has a chance to be really really good.



Received an offer from UC Santa Barbara last night after his performance from CP3. Interest from Ohio State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Marquette & more. @NphScouting pic.twitter.com/HMaT4rQTh2 — Efe Ashakah (@Eshakah) July 9, 2022

A brief scouting report from a couple of weeks ago by Josh Verlin of City of Basketball Love, an excellent site that covers high school ball in the greater Philadelphia area, notes that Martynov “has a strong body and well-rounded game, with the ability to face up out to the 3-point arc and defend multiple positions, and has a mature game that still leaves good room for upside.”

This past weekend in Kansas City at the final regular season session of the Nike EYBL circuit, Martynov showed out for UPlay Canada, scoring in double figures in all five games with a personal tournament-high of 27 against Vegas Elite. He averaged 17.2 ppg and 10.4 rpg on the weekend.

We will be keeping close tabs on this recruitment, especially since he could be joining the teams as soon as next month, as the Badgers head off to France for their preseason bonding trip.