Nine Badgers selected for Shrine Bowl 1000 preseason watch list

The 2022 college football season hasn’t even started yet, and we’re already talking about college all-star games?

Playoffs? You kidding me?

After arguably the game’s most successful iteration this past spring featuring 46 players later drafted, the East-West Shrine Bowl put on by the Shriners in support of their Children’s Hospital, has put out their 2022 preseason watch list, with 1000 of the top seniors in the country that they’ll be watching and considering for their game in advance of the 2023 NFL Draft.

#ShrineBowl1000



Our aim is for this list to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2023 NFL Draft class.



View Full List: https://t.co/tMYelDz23Y pic.twitter.com/tKhMR5AQ3U — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) July 13, 2022

Nine of those 1000 are Wisconsin Badgers, though one of the eight has recently left the program. They are:

Offensive tackle Tyler Beach

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton

Defensive back Travian Blaylock

Cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr.

Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz

Running back Chez Mellusi

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mulllens

Defensive back Jay Shaw

Offensive lineman Cormac Sampson (the aforementioned player who just left the program)

Offensively, Beach and Mellusi will carry the water for the Badgers. Beach, entering his sixth season in Madison, looks to be slotted in at left guard for the Badgers in 2022, which is his best professional projection as well. His veteran presence will be valuable as the offensive line room transitions under the leadership of Bob Bostad.

Mellusi will be in an interesting spot, behind one of the best running backs in the country, the former Clemson product looked like he belonged as a starter for Wisconsin, before being usurped by the now sophomore phenom Braelon Allen.

Defensively, Benton is the big name to watch here. This is an honor for all of the players, but Benton is a potential top 2-3 round prospect and will likely fetch more competition between all-star games for his opportunity to apply his trade.

Transfers Dort (Kentucky) and Shaw (UCLA) will both look to make their marks early and often in the Badgers secondary. Mullens and Goetz are two under-appreciated members of the Badgers’ front seven who could ascend into draftable range with solid final seasons in Madison.

Safety Travian Blaylock unfortunately suffered an injury during spring practice (torn ACL per report), and likely won’t be able to play this fall. He’ll probably remain on this list for the Shrine Bowl for next year’s game, if he chooses to use an additional year of eligibility.