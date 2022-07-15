Wisconsin men’s basketball: Vive la France!

While many have called Madison the Paris of south central Wisconsin, this August the Badgers men’s basketball team will be travelling to the Paris of, uh, France as part of a 10-day, four-game trip to the land of wine and cheese.

Greg Gard’s squad will be arriving in Paris on Aug. 7 and spending four days in the French capital, playing one game, before heading to Lyon, the gastronomic capital of France, for three days and two games and then ending their trip in the south of France for a few more days and one final game on Aug. 15.

Learn more about our foreign trip https://t.co/73LVgyKMMV — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 14, 2022

According to UW, the Badgers will be fully immersing themselves in French culture and taking advantage of all of the sightseeing throughout the country:

Among other things, the itinerary includes ascending the Eiffel Tower, a full-day trip to Normandy, exploring Old Town Lyon, visiting the medieval village of Perouges, a guided tour of Monte Carlo and beach time on the French Riviera.

The opponents for Wisconsin’s four games aren’t known yet, but the squad will also get the chance to have 10-full practices which will serve the team well as they integrate four new freshman and two transfers into their lineup. Big Ten Network will also be sending a camera crew to travel along with the Badgers throughout the trip to document it for an upcoming series titled, “The B1G Trip,” which will air on BTN later.

College basketball teams are allowed to travel internationally during the summer once every four years, and for Wisconsin the 2022 trip marks the team’s first since touring Australia and New Zealand in 2017.

Presumed 2023 No. 1 NBA draft pick, and Frenchman, Victor Wembanyama better watch his back because Big Steve Crowl is coming across the Atlantic and it ain’t on a diplomatic mission of friendship.