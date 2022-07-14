Wisconsin women’s basketball: 2022-23 non-conference schedule finalized

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team announced their finalized non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. In Marisa Moseley’s second season, the Badgers will travel to far-away, exotic places like the Virgin Islands and, uh, American Family Field in Milwaukee.

There are four NCAA Tournament teams and three WNIT qualifiers on the schedule this year and more road games than home ones, which will provide the Badgers with a tough start to the campaign.

Save the dates



Our non-conference schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/hdnjWkxymH — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) July 13, 2022

“I am anxiously anticipating the start of our 2022-23 season,” exclaimed Moseley. ”We have crafted an extremely competitive non-conference slate of games, highlighted by our Paradise Jam trip in the Virgin Islands and the inaugural Brew City Battle. It’s an exciting time to be a Badger and we cannot wait to build on the foundation we set last season. We are looking forward to having Badger nation meet this year’s team and to be back in the Kohl Center rowdy, loud, and proud!”

Their season starts with an exhibition game against UW-La Crosse at the Kohl Center followed by their regular season start at UW-Milwaukee and then a big showdown with Kansas State at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers in the inaugural Brew City Battle.

The home opener sees North Florida come to the Kohl Center on Nov. 13 and then Bradley three days later. After a quick pit stop at Illinois State, the Badgers are off to the Virgin Islands over Thanksgiving weekend for the 2022 Paradise Jam. They will play the Georgia Bulldogs, VCU Rams and Seton Hall Pirates before heading back to Madison to meet Florida State in the ACC/B1G Challenge on Dec. 1.

St. Thomas (home), Green Bay (road) and Valpo (home) round out UW’s challenging non-conference schedule before the meat-grinder of a Big Ten schedule starts. Here are the teams Wisconsin is playing that made the postseason last year:

WNIT

Seton Hall, runners-up

VCU, lost in second round

Green Bay, lost in first round

NCAA Tournament

Georgia, lost in second round

Kansas State, lost in second round

Illinois State, lost in first round

Florida State, lost in First Four