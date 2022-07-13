Wisconsin basketball recruiting: a new official visitor and updates from the AAU circuit

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Badgers coaches on the road

This past weekend found the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff back out on the road watching prospects for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Not sure who exactly UW was at this game to scout as 2023 4-star forward Milan Momcilovic hasn’t been offered by the Badgers and is planning on making his college decision this week. Since they’re an in-state team, maybe UW was just checking up on them to try and improve relationships?

EYBL Kansas City



Team Herro vs New Heights Lightning



San Diego State HC

Michigan State HC

UCLA HC

Michigan HC

Iowa State

Virginia

Iona

Wisconsin

Rutgers

George Washington

Minnesota pic.twitter.com/lx7vpj3wmw — Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) July 7, 2022

Greg Gard was courtside to watch, presumably, 2024 4-star SG Nojus Indrusaitis (Lemont, Ill.), who doesn’t hold a UW offer yet, and 2024 5-star big man James Brown (Chicago), who Wisconsin offered back in February.

Meanstreets 16s vs Team Why Not 16s



Illinois HC

Iowa HC

Loyola-Chicago HC

Wisconsin HC

Notre Dame HC

Northern Iowa

Stanford

Duke

North Carolina pic.twitter.com/iYdsu0Tr3g — Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) July 8, 2022

A member of the coaching staff also checked up on 2023 commit, 3-star combo guard John Blackwell, who didn’t have a particularly good game on offense against Vegas Elite, but who has been playing well overall this summer.

Kansas, Santa Clara, LSU, Oklahoma, Xavier, UCLA, USC, UNLV, Minnesota, Harvard, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan St, Utah St, Colorado, Kent St among others for @TheFamily_bball vs @VegasEliteBC pic.twitter.com/RoHOIOkGKb — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) July 10, 2022

Wisconsin targets and commits performing well

One of Wisconsin’s top targets in the 2024 class is massive big man JT Rock out of South Dakota. While many are, rightly, concerned about the competition he’ll be facing in high school, dropping 32 points on the grassroots circuit is a surefire way to get your name on the board of high major coaches everywhere. The Badgers offered him back in October.

@sdattack 67

Atlanta Timberwolves 79



2024 7’ C JT Rock (@JTRock12) was impressive for the entirety of the game. One of the better big match ups I’ve seen so far this summer; Rock was hot from the start and went for 20 in the 2nd half, finishing with 32. Solid HM player. pic.twitter.com/NWTrJ2G1Zd — Jennifer Brazelton (@thegirlinadidas) July 7, 2022

2023 4-star big man commit Gus Yalden continues to have an impressive summer. There are legitimate concerns about his game vis a vis athleticism, but he has steadily improved every year in high school and when he gets the ball on the block he really goes to work on defenders, Ethan Happ-style.

2023 Big Gus Yalden (@gusbus2023) with an efficient performance for City Rocks (@TheCityRocks) vs. Indy Heat.



Posted 18 points and 8 rebounds + Shot 64% (7-11 FG) from the field and 80% (4-5 FT) from the free throw line.



(Photo via @dfritzphotos) pic.twitter.com/EFeURhJ5oz — Hoop Major Recruiting (@RecruitingHM) July 9, 2022

Wisconsin has two (but seems like they may only be planning on using one) scholarships available in the ‘23 class and their top target right now is 4-star wing Gehrig Normand out of Texas. He has already taken an official visit to Madison and has had nothing but nice things to say about the Badgers, but it might be hard to pull him away from the home-state Longhorns when all is said and done.

2023 4 ⭐️ guard Gehrig Normand (@GehrigNormand20 ) is proving to everyone that’s he is without a doubt one of the best players in his class. VERY exciting player to watch in person. @TheTB5Reports @Tabchoops @3dHoopsAcademy @BirdvilleHoops #tabcshowcase2022 #TheTB5Reports pic.twitter.com/sIVa3psTCD — J8. (@jeremiahbleds8e) July 7, 2022

A new name on Wisconsin’s radar is, apparently, 2023 6-foot-10ish big man Cyril Martinov who plays for The Lawrenceville School, a prep school in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. His Twitter bio says he’s from Ontario, Canada, and he plays for UPlay Canada on the EYBL circuit, so perhaps fellow Canadian Jahcobi Neath can help out in this recruitment if UW offers. Against Vegas Elite last weekend, Martinov scored 27 points (10-of-16 shooting) and grabbed 18 rebounds, while averaging 17.2 ppg and 10.4 rpg over the five games in Kansas City. We’ll keep you posted if Gard decides to pull the trigger with an offer here.

2023 6’10 F Cyril Martinov has a chance to be really really good.



Received an offer from UC Santa Barbara last night after his performance from CP3. Interest from Ohio State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Marquette & more. @NphScouting pic.twitter.com/HMaT4rQTh2 — Efe Ashakah (@Eshakah) July 9, 2022

Official visit update