Badgers in the NBA: Aleem Ford lands on Orlando Magic Summer League roster

Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleem Ford was added to the Orlando Magic’s Summer League roster on Wednesday. Ford played in five games with the Magic during the 2021-22 season, following a call-up from the G League, to help the team deal with the loss of players due to COVID-19.

Ford played 14.8 minutes per contest in his NBA call up, averaging 2.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, while shooting 30 percent from the field.

As a member of the Lakeland Magic in the NBA G League, Ford played in 31 games, while averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists per game. Ford shot 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.

The Magic will play their Summer League games in Las Vegas from July 7-17. Their first game is Thursday, July 7 vs. Houston (9 p.m. CT on ESPN).

2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero (Duke) will be playing with Ford as well as former Big Ten players Caleb Houstan (Michigan), Zavier Simpson (Michigan) and Daniel Oturu (Minnesota).

While with Wisconsin, Ford played in 126 games, averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assist. He was a member of the 2019-2020 Badgers team that won the Big Ten Conference regular season championship and played in the NCAA Tournament twice.