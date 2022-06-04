Wisconsin athletics supporters announce new NIL collective for UW athletes

On Saturday morning, a group of Wisconsin athletics supporters announced a brand new collective that will “provide Wisconsin Badgers student-athletes with the opportunity to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) and to offer guidance to help them succeed on and off the field,” according to a press release.

The Varsity Collective, as it is known, is a huge step in the right direction for Wisconsin athletics to remain competitive in the quickly changing world of college sports. The website is the “premier destination for Wisconsin student-athletes to identify business opportunities.”

It will be the main place for fans and businesses to donate money to support their favorite athlete at UW and, while it isn’t affiliated with the university or athletic department officially, should help all of the programs in Madison recruit and retain the top quality athletes they need to succeed.

The website is currently sparse on details, but we will keep you posted on this excellent, developing situation.