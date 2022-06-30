Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers talented 2025 RB Tory Blaylock

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

Earlier this week, the Badgers offered 2025 RB Tory Blaylock (Humble, Texas) out of Atascocita High School. If his surname and high school sounds familiar, it’s because he is the younger brother of current Wisconsin defensive back Travian Blaylock. Their other brother, Taylen, plays for Sam Houston State and their dad, Derrick, was an NFL running back for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets who also played at SHSU. The youngest Blaylock already has over a dozen offers with teams like Houston, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Sam Houston State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA.

Blaylock stands around 5-foot-10 and weighs somewhere in the neighborhood of 175 pounds and is listed as an ATH by On3, a WR by Rivals and a RB by 247. Based on his offer tweet using #RBU and tagging RB coach Al Johnson, it would make sense that the Badgers see him lining up in the backfield for them.

Here is his Hudl tape. Man, this dude looks like a Wisconsin running back so much it’s hard to believe. Not only does he use a quarter of his freshman season highlight clip to show off his blocking, most of his runs are between the tackles and go for five to eight yards. There are a few breakaway runs, which show off his speed, and I’d wager as he gets stronger those long runs will only become more prevalent.

With his brother on the roster, you’d have to imagine Blaylock will take a long look at Wisconsin. “Me and Travian talked moments after the offer and he was super excited for me,” Tory Blaylock told BadgerBlitz.com ($). “With my brother currently playing for the Badgers, this is definitely a big deal and a big opportunity for me.”

Badgers make top-three

2023 3-star OT Joe Crocker (Nashville) is down to a final three schools in his recruitment. Wisconsin is one, obviously, while the other two are Michigan State and Mississippi State. If you are a message board person, you may have seen that this one has taken a few twists and turns even since he tweeted this. It seems like the Badgers are still very much in this race, but it isn’t the slam dunk that it might have been a week ago.

Quarterbacks