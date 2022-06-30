Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 356: Wisconsin football lands two BIG commits (literally and figuratively)

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th podcast, we’ve got a little bit of everything to get to. First, we start with Dana Rettke winning another award which adds to the insane list of awards during her UW career. After that, we get into some basketball and discuss Johnny Davis heading to the Washington Wizards as a top ten pick! Later, we give some other quick basketball updates including the Badgers ACC/Big Ten matchup and some recruiting news surrounding Gehrig Normand and a top-of-the-board player in the 2024 class.

In the back half of the show, we focus in on Wisconsin football recruiting as the Badgers picked up another two BIG commits to bolster the trenches this week. First, we discuss Jamel Howard and his possible impact at nose tackle. After that, we get into Christopher Terek who should bring some serious size and strength to the offensive line room.