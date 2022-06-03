Wisconsin men’s basketball: new jersey numbers just dropped!

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team updated their roster on Wednesday for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Greg Gard’s squad has four new players joining the roster, so far, next year and now we know what numbers they’ll be wearing. Very exciting!

Freshman SG Connor Essegian will be...No. 3

Green Bay transfer PG Kamari McGee will be...No. 4

Wofford transfer SG Max Klesmit will be...No. 11

Freshman walk-on SG Luke Haertle will be...No. 12

The Badgers are still looking to add at least one more player in the transfer portal this summer, most likely a big man, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on what number this mystery player chooses.

A cool, unrelated, note about the roster page is that they link to the YouDub NIL Marketplace at the top for easy access for anyone looking at the roster and then deciding to look into an NIL agreement with them.