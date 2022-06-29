Wisconsin football recruiting: UW picks up commitment from 2023 3-star OT Christopher Terek

The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers football recruiting class has really grown over the month of June with multiple commits each week. The class is starting to fill out with multiple corners, linebackers, and skill position players.

If there was one area Wisconsin still really needed to address, it was the trenches. On the defensive side of the ball they picked up a commitment from Jamel Howard recently, but the offensive line was still looking for a big spark.

It appears they have received that spark, as Wisconsin picked up a commitment offensive lineman Christopher Terek on Wednesday afternoon. Terek plays his high school ball at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, Ill. 247 Sports lists Terek as a 3-star lineman with a composite rating of 0.8726. He is ranked as the tenth best player in the state of Illinois.

Terek was a player that received a lot of quality offers during his recruitment including Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Iowa State, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Terek seemed committed to playing in the Big Ten as he took four official visits to Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. Going into his official visits it seemed Iowa was the favorite to win out with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247.

Despite that, the Badgers must have shown strength in their visit as Terek officially announced his commitment to the Badgers on Wednesday.

When watching his junior season HUDL tape a few things stand out. Firstly is size. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 295 pounds Terek is by far the biggest player on the field in most of the clips, looking like a man among boys. Terek also shows good physicality at the line of scrimmage. With a little coaching from Bob Bostad, Terek could really develop into a good prospect for the Badgers.

Overall, this is a huge get for Wisconsin, literally. Beyond that though, flipping a player projected to go to a Big Ten West rival is also huge. Additionally, it gets Wisconsin’s class on the board with another offensive lineman, something they really needed. With Terek and 3-star IOL James Durand (Chandler, Ariz.) committed the Badgers have two nice pieces to add to the offensive line.

Now the attention turns to 3-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker (Nashville) who has the Badgers in his top three along with Michigan State and Mississippi State. Can the Badgers pick up another? We’ll have to wait and see.