Wisconsin basketball recruiting: Gehrig Normand talks UW official visit and some other updates

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Top target takes official visit

2023 4-star wing Gehrig Normand (North Richland Hills, Texas) out of Birdville High School took his official visit to Madison last week. By all accounts, it went really well! Evan Flood at Badger247 ($) said that Normand is open to committing in July, but may wait until August depending on what other offers come his way. “It was just so fun and we had a blast. I actually grew up a Wisconsin fan a little bit and Sam Dekker was one of my all-time favorites in college basketball,” Normand told Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz ($). “We did everything on my visit. I went to Barry Alvarez’s house, was on FaceTime with Sam Dekker, hung out with the players and even did a photo shoot,” he said to Dillon Graff at BadgersWire.

Normand is thought to be considering Wisconsin, Texas, Mizzou and Oklahoma State the most, although he does not have an official final list of schools. According to his 247 profile, he is currently on a visit to Austin and later this week he’ll head to Stillwater. This past weekend was another evaluation weekend and Normand played well at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) event.

The 6-foot-6 and 180ish pound wing is rated as the No. 94 player in the country by the 247 Composite and the No. 89 player in the country by the On3 Consensus. While it may be difficult to get him to leave his home state, just due to distance from home, it sounds like the Badgers have done everything possible to be right there in the end when he makes a decision.

2023 G Gehrig Normand had his confidence on full display today in the game against Beaumont United. He brought out the full arsenal. Catching oops. Dunking of drives to the rim. Knocking down NBA range 3’s. @GehrigNormand20 @TXRecruited @BirdvilleHoops @Tabchoops pic.twitter.com/hBUOTJEla1 — The Scene (@TXRecruitedFilm) June 27, 2022

Other targets heading elsewhere

2024 4-star SF/PF Cooper Koch (Peoria, Ill.) announced his commitment to Iowa last week. Wisconsin and Purdue were the other two schools he was considering, but the siren song of his dad’s alma mater (JR Koch played for the Hawkeyes as well) was too strong. Koch mentioned ($) that his relationship with Greg Gard and Dean Oliver (who played at Iowa with Koch’s father) made things tough.

I have grown up dreaming of playing for the Hawkeyes. Yesterday I made that dream a reality! I am proud to say I have committed to play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Coach McCaffery!



GO HAWKS⚫️ !! pic.twitter.com/iJWhPGa7pg — Cooper Koch (@CooperKoch44) June 23, 2022