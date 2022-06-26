Wisconsin basketball recruiting: roundup of offers sent out by Marisa Moseley

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

It is tough to find a ton of news on a lot of girls high school basketball teams and players, but here is our best collection of info on the players that Marisa Moseley and crew have offered this month.

New offers

2024 recruit Whitney Sullivan is a 6-foot-4 G/F from Orangeville, Ill. who plays for Orangeville High School and the Rockford Heat on the grassroots circuit. She was named unanimous first team NUIC North All-Conference last year, while also being tabbed as the player of the year in the conference. Orangeville won their conference, for the first time since 1997, thanks to Sullivan’s efforts.

Shout out to Heat Elite Player Whitney Sullivan, CO ‘24, 6’4” Guard/Forward for picking up a Big Ten offer today from the Wisconsin Badgers. pic.twitter.com/JXR4FxqjNp — Rockford Heat (@RockfordHeat) June 25, 2022

According to the Rockford Heat’s website, Sullivan “can shoot the 3, attack the rim, or score with her back to the rim!”

Class of 2024 point guard Angelina Smith (Bolingbrook, Ill.) plays for Bolingbrook High School and the Bolingbrook Panthers on the grassroots circuit. She is the third ranked player in Illinois for her class, according to Prep Girls Hoops. Based on her Twitter account, the 5-foot-9 guard has other offers from UIC, Bradley, Central Michigan, Marquette, Western Michigan, Illinois, Oakland, Indiana State, DePaul, Cleveland State and maybe others, but I got tired of scrolling through her feed.

After an amazing elite camp, I am so thankful to receive an offer from @marisamoseley to play for the university of Wisconsin! ❤️ #gobadgers pic.twitter.com/60giAYM1EG — Angelina Smith (@angie_baller32) June 24, 2022

Based on a couple of screenshots of articles that she posted on Twitter, it sounds like she’s a floor general in the truest sense of the term and plays tenacious defense while also controlling the offense.

Tori Oehrlein (Crosby, Minn.) out of Crosby-Ironton High School is going to be a freshman in the fall. You may not believe this, but she has already scored over 1,000 points in her varsity career! The 2026 CG has been playing varsity since seventh grade (!!!) and she is the fastest girl in Minnesota state history to reach 1,000 (only 40 games). The 5-foot-11 Oehrlein averaged 21.7 points per game as a seventh-grader at the varsity level. This past season, she pushed that to 29.5 points per game, and she added 12.3 rebounds per game.

After a great camp I’m honored and blessed to receive an offer from @BadgerWBB thank u coaches for believing in me pic.twitter.com/xPDOU2lxsP — Tori Oehrlein (@OehrleinTori) June 24, 2022

She was named Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Player of the Year in both seventh and eighth grade and was named to the Class 2A All-State team this past season. To go along with her scoring and rebounding prowess, she finished with 117 assists (4.5 per game) which was second in the area, 92 steals and 22 blocked shots. She shot 52% (306-585) from the field, 36% (97-268) from 3-point and 69% (109-157) from the free throw line.

Reading through that article linked above is just paragraph after paragraph of ridiculous stats. She scored 30 or more points 15 times last season. She scored 40 or more five times, with a career-high of 48, which is a school record for boys or girls basketball. In the game where she grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds, she also scored 43 points and dished out eight assists.

She has other offers from South Dakota, Iowa State, St. Thomas and Minnesota, but will surely continue adding to that list. As she still has four more years (lol) of high school ball, it’ll be interesting to watch her game develop as she keeps growing and learning.

2025 G/F Aniya Trent (Springboro, Ohio) out of Springboro High School and he grassroots team the Cincinnati Angels, received an offer from the Badgers as well. The 6-foot-2 Trent is rated as a 4-star prospect by ESPN and is ranked as the No. 24 player in the nation for her class.

After an amazing call with @marisamoseley I am excited to receive an offer from @BadgerWBB !! pic.twitter.com/HflTPQ6uVs — ANIYA TRENT (@AniyaTrent) June 7, 2022

Last season, as a freshman, Trent started 25 of 26 games for Springboro and averaged 7.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 55.5% (81-of-146) from the field.

She has other offers from Illinois, Iowa, Toledo, Harvard, Illinois State, Cincinnati, Xavier and Dayton.

2025 PG Kendall McGee (St. Louis Park, Minn.) out of Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School and the Minnesota Stars AAU team earned an offer from Wisconsin. McGee played for the varsity team at Breck (Golden Valley, Minn.) School in eighth grade and had at least one game where she scored 40 points, while averaging over 20 points per game for the season.

McGee is a top-five prospect in the state of Minnesota for 2025, according to Prep Girls Hoops, and was also a top-50 freshman in the country this past year. After transferring to BSM, a team which boasts one of the top 2024 players in the country in Olivia Olson, McGee averaged 14.6 points per game in 30 contests.

McGee has a game that is best described as “smooth.” She can score from beyond the arc and get to the basket for a layup or to dish to a teammate after the defense collapses on her. Here is a video from one of her summer league games, where she scored 37 points.

According to her Twitter account, I could only find one other offer, from St. Thomas, but I’d imagine many, many more will be coming her way before her recruitment is all said and done.

2023 big Ayianna Johnson (Jefferson) out of Jefferson High School earned offers from Wisconsin (and DePaul) this past week. The 6-foot-3 Johnson was named honorable mention all-state by the Associated Press and the WBCA last season while also being named first team all-conference. She plays grassroots ball with Wisconsin Playground Club and is a standout discus thrower, winning the Division 2 state title in June.

After a great few days at camp and going on visits, I am excited to announce that I have received two Division 1 offers from @DePaulWBBHoops and @BadgerWBB. Thank you coaches so much for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/lzhgl6sNrP — Ayianna Johnson (@AyiannaJohnson) June 17, 2022

Looking at her highlights from last season, it’s tough to fully gauge her skill level because she was always the biggest player on the court. She has good defensive instincts as a rim protector, though, and also showed a nice ability to pass out of/over double teams. While she isn’t quite Kevin Love yet, her outlet passes after securing defensive rebounds are also pretty.

2024 wing Gracie Grzesk (Green Bay) out of Notre Dame Academy and the grassroots squad Purple Aces received a scholarship offer from UW recently too. She has other offers from UW-Milwaukee, Drake, Youngstown State, Colorado State, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota and Bradley.

2024 6’0” W/F Gracie Grzesk earned a @NCAA Division-I scholarship offer from Head Coach Marisa Moseley and the University of Wisconsin Badgers of the Big Ten Conference❗️



♠️#AcesEarnIt #PlayAces #BIG10 pic.twitter.com/LlfhoVO9vT — Purple Aces - WI (@PurpleAcesWI) June 20, 2022

The 6-foot-0 wing has helped Notre Dame to back-to-back Division 2 state titles and averaged 15.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game last season while being named to the WBCA all-state team.

Quite frankly I think this is a great set of offers for Moseley and her team. There are some talented, potentially under-recruited, in-state kids, some top-end talent from the midwest that they are getting in early on and players that could play multiple positions, which is great to see as basketball increasingly moves towards an almost positionless style of play.