Wisconsin volleyball: UW nabs blue-chip 2024 setter, Charlie Fuerbringer, out of California

There are few things better than a “BINGO” tweet from Wisconsin Badgers volleyball head coach Kelly Sheffield’s Twitter account, especially when it’s for a high caliber, Sydney Hilley-esque recruit.

According to multiple reports, including an Instagram post from her personal page, the Badgers have landed a commitment from Charlie Fuerbringer, the top rated setter in the class of 2024 and No. 2 overall recruit in her class according to Prep Dig.

This past season as a sophomore at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Fuerbringer led her team to a league championship and was voted both Bay League MVP as well as the Daily Breeze Player of the Year.

In an interview with the Daily Breeze, Mira Costa head coach Cam Green spoke very highly of her MVP, “She puts our hitters in amazing situations. She’s incredible in everything that she does. She can deliver the ball perfectly, block, serving … She can do everything on the court.”

Success on the volleyball court is nothing new to the Fuerbringer family. Charlie’s father, Matt, played collegiate volleyball at Stanford earning All-American honors and has worked as an assistant coach for the U.S. national team. Charlie’s mother, Joy, was an All-American setter at Long Beach State and has coached at her alma mater as well as UCLA.

Big news for @BadgerVB fans, commitment from top setter in class of 2024, Charlie Fuerbringer of Hermosa Beach, CA. Her mom and dad both won national championships in college. — Dennis Punzel (@DennisPunzel) June 21, 2022

Fuerbringer’s off-the-charts talent caught the attention of USA Volleyball who recently presented her with an invitation to join their U19 Training Team.

This is a huge addition to Sheffield’s 2024 recruiting class and a name that Badger fans better start getting used to.