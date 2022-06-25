Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers add Shanel Bramschreiber as grad transfer from Baylor

The rich get richer in the UW Field House.

According to a report from Dennis Punzel of the Wisconsin State Journal, the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team added libero Shanel Bramschreiber as a graduate transfer from Baylor. The Plano, Texas-native will have one year of eligibility left.

Newest @BadgerVB player is Shanel Bramschreiber, a grad transfer from Baylor. Starting libero past 3 seasons. One year of eligibility left. Chose UW over Nebraska. — Dennis Punzel (@DennisPunzel) June 24, 2022

The former Bear was a three-year starter as libero and was named the Big 12 Libero of the year in 2020 and helped Baylor reach the Final Four in 2019. Her younger sister Cecily is a DS/L for the TCU Horned Frogs.

Bramschreiber posted 3.36 digs per set last season and fired home 18 aces from the service line. While playing against the Badgers early in the season, Bramschreiber had 17 digs as Baylor lost 3-1 in non-conference play.

Bramschreiber adds a hugely experienced and talented player to UW’s back row. After the spring season, it looked like junior Joslyn Boyer would be a big candidate for wearing the libero jersey after some stellar play in those exhibition matches.

It's overlooked a lot -- including by me -- but having a really consistent back-row passer like the Bears have in libero Shanel Bramschreiber is huge. — Brice Cherry (@BriceCherry) December 3, 2021

The talented, Turkish freshman Gülce Güçtekin is also yet to arrive to Madison, but it would seem like she would be another piece that will be in UW’s back row rotation alongside Bramschreiber and Boyer. Anna MacDonald and Sydney Reed will also be useful depth for head coach Kelly Sheffield.

One of the few questions for UW in their quest for back-to-back national titles was the depth on the back row, after losing Lauren Barnes and Gio Civita. With the addition of Bramschreiber, UW added a veteran piece who can give some stability and more competition for the back row.