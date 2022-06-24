Wisconsin men’s basketball: UW set to take on Wake Forest in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

On Friday morning, the Big Ten Conference announced all of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups for the men’s side of the annual basketball event. The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with time and TV (one of the ESPN family of networks) to be announced at a later date.

The Big Ten Conference captured the 2021 Challenge with an 8-6 record, marking the third consecutive year the Big Ten has bested the ACC. The ACC leads the all-time series 12-8-3, with its last victory coming in 2017.

Last season, No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers went on the road to Atlanta and beat Georgia Tech, 70-66, to help the Big Ten beat the ACC. Brad Davison had 27 points to lead UW while Johnny Davis, fresh off leading the Badgers to a Maui Invitational title, had 15 points, six boards and five assists. The two guards scored 42 of the team’s 70 points to lead the way in the victory.

This will be the fourth time in history that the Badgers and Demon Deacons have played each other. Wisconsin is 0-3 all-time versus Wake Forest, however their last meeting was in 2005.

2005, Wake Forest wins 91-88, in Winston-Salem

2002, Wake Forest wins 90-80, in Madison

1999, Wake Forest wins 67-48, in Winston-Salem

The Deacs finished last season 25-10 (13-7 ACC) and lost to Texas A&M in the NIT quarterfinals. Two of their top players from last year, Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia, have moved on to the NBA and they are only returning one starter.

This should be a good game for both teams as they are each in various stages of rebuilding after losing star players to graduation/the pros. This will also be a fun game for UW guard Jahcobi Neath, who transferred from Wake Forest to Wisconsin before last season, and will be looking to stick it to his former team.

Here is the full B1G/ACC Challenge schedule:

Monday, November 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern (disgusting, this game should not be televised)

Tuesday, November 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, November 30

Ohio State at Duke (the Buckeyes beat No. 1 Duke in Columbus last year)

Purdue at Florida State (second rematch from last year, the Boilers destroyed FSU)

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska