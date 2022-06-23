Johnny Davis selected by Washington Wizards at pick No. 10

On Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Johnny Davis heard his name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver and realized a lifelong dream. He is now an NBA player. With the No. 10 pick in the first round the Washington Wizards selected Davis.

The La Crosse native left the Badgers, after playing two seasons, after leading them to a Big Ten regular season title last year and winning Big Ten Player of the Year. A consensus first team All-America performer, Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year and was also named the best shooting guard in the country.

“We are so proud of Johnny for fulfilling his dream of making the NBA,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a press release from UW. “The Washington Wizards are getting a proven winner, and the most competitive player in this draft class. I’ve always said that Johnny’s best trait is his competitive drive, which will help him stand out at the next level. Playing for the University of Wisconsin meant something special to Johnny, and tonight meant something special to his state and our program.”

The Wizards might have an opening at shooting guard soon depending on what happens with Bradley Beal. Despite Woj saying Washington was “focused on getting their young point guard” I can’t imagine that he’ll play a whole heck of a lot there. We will have much more information about Davis and the Wizards coming up on Friday.