Badgers in the NBA: final mock draft results for Johnny Davis

The 2022 NBA Draft gets started in a few short hours and we here at B5Q are absolutely giddy to see where Johnny Davis is selected. The former Wisconsin Badgers wing is projected to go in the lottery portion of the draft and he’ll be the first UW player selected since 2015.

Let’s take a look at the final mock drafts from a bunch of draftniks and also link to a few more pieces about Davis that you might find interesting!

First up, friend of the blog and current UW student Jake Rosen has an excellent breakdown of the context surrounding Davis and his sophomore season with UW over at Cerebro Sports. This is seriously one of the best posts about Davis I’ve read and I think everyone should carve out 15-20 minutes today to read it themselves.

One last push! If you’re looking for a fun place to come hang for the draft while getting some great analysis and commentary, look no further than the @TagTheRoll stream featuring me @bjpf_ @JakeInThePaint @abovethebreak3 and run by @TheKevinRice pic.twitter.com/hKEdDDzw8B — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) June 23, 2022

It’s always fun and interesting to hear athletes talk about what pushes them to be the best at what they do.

Expected to be the first Wisconsin player drafted since 2015, Johnny Davis sees the 2022 NBA Draft as the day of his dreams. Reflecting on his love for the game and his path to draft, the Big Ten Player of Year discusses how the Association will push him to be the best. @Jeep pic.twitter.com/I3tDPIHO1c — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 22, 2022

And here is a post from Jim Polzin that talks about what Davis being picked in the first round means for the Badgers and Greg Gard as a program. “The kids we’ve had on campus, others we’ve talked to, everybody knows who Johnny Davis is. Everybody has watched us. It definitely put us front and center. We’ve tried to take advantage of it,” Gard said.

Final Johnny Davis Mock Draft Projections

Outside of a couple wild CBS Sports predictions, it appears that Davis will be picked between No. 9 and No. 11, with the Wizards at No. 10 being the most popular destination, which is really awesome news! My personal distaste of the Knicks aside, having Davis in New York would be pretty cool as he’d probably appear on national TV a bunch.