Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 355: Wisconsin football stays hot on the recruiting trail with three new commits

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got plenty to cover on both the basketball and football front. First, we talk about some basketball news as the NBA draft gets closer for Johnny Davis. After that, we talk about the Big Ten opponents being announced and how that favors the Badgers. Lastly, we talk about a new 2024 offer from Greg Gard.

In the back half of the show we dive into some football starting with three commitments for the Badgers in corner AJ Tisdell, wideout Trech Kekahuna, and 4-star cornerback Jace Arnold (Arnold committed 20 minutes after I finished recording, but I said he was likely a commit, so it counts). After that, we dive into a rundown of the class after all the new commits and give you guys some other quick recruiting updates. Enjoy!