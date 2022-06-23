2022 NBA Draft: how to watch, open thread and Johnny Davis extravaganza

While the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has been incredibly successful on the court over the past two decades, they rarely produce high-end NBA Draft selections. This century they have only had five players selected in the draft and currently have zero players on an NBA roster. For a fun trip down memory lane, here are those five players!
- Frank Kaminsky, 2015, first round, pick No. 9, Charlotte Hornets
- Sam Dekker, 2015, first round, pick No. 18, Houston Rockets
- Jon Leuer, 2011, second round, pick No. 40, Milwaukee Bucks
- Alando Tucker, 2007, first round, pick No. 29, Phoenix Suns
- Devin Harris, 2004, first round, pick No. 5, Washington Wizards (draft rights traded to Dallas Mavericks)
This year, however, the Badgers are predicted to have a player picked in the top half of the first round and, in case you’ve been living under a rock, that player is Johnny Davis. The La Crosse native left the Badgers after leading them to a Big Ten regular season title last year and winning Big Ten Player of the Year.
A consensus first team All-America performer, Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year and was also named the best shooting guard in the country. We will have more coverage of Davis later on today and will obviously give you insights on his rookie season once we find out where he is going to play.
Day: Thursday, June 23, holy shit...that’s today!
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
TV: first round is on ESPN and ABC; second round is just on ESPN
Streaming: WatchESPN
Draftcast: right here (if you can’t have a stream up on your phone, this will show you all the picks)
First round order (as of Wednesday evening)
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)
26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)
Please use this post to discuss Davis and all other NBA Draft related topics throughout the day!
