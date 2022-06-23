2022 NBA Draft: how to watch, open thread and Johnny Davis extravaganza

While the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has been incredibly successful on the court over the past two decades, they rarely produce high-end NBA Draft selections. This century they have only had five players selected in the draft and currently have zero players on an NBA roster. For a fun trip down memory lane, here are those five players!

This year, however, the Badgers are predicted to have a player picked in the top half of the first round and, in case you’ve been living under a rock, that player is Johnny Davis. The La Crosse native left the Badgers after leading them to a Big Ten regular season title last year and winning Big Ten Player of the Year.

Johnny Davis is going to be so fun to watch at the next level #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/I3IbV8rqh5 — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2022

A consensus first team All-America performer, Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year and was also named the best shooting guard in the country. We will have more coverage of Davis later on today and will obviously give you insights on his rookie season once we find out where he is going to play.

Day: Thursday, June 23, holy shit...that’s today!

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

TV: first round is on ESPN and ABC; second round is just on ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Draftcast: right here (if you can’t have a stream up on your phone, this will show you all the picks)

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis will be attending the NBA Draft in person. — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) June 22, 2022

First round order (as of Wednesday evening)

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)

Please use this post to discuss Davis and all other NBA Draft related topics throughout the day!