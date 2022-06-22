Wisconsin football recruiting: UW picks up commitment from 2023 3-star CB Jace Arnold

The Wisconsin football recruiting staff has made some serious inroads on putting together a strong 2023 class, and that work seems to be paying off as the Badgers now have another week with multiple commitments. First was cornerback AJ Tisdall followed by athlete Trech Kekahuna. Now the Badgers have picked up another solid secondary piece in Jace Arnold.

. . ❤️ . 100% percent committed Go Badgers pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf — Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022

Arnold is rated a 3-star by 247’s composite rankings and a 4-star in their standalone ratings. Arnold is ranked as the No. 44 cornerback in the nation. He is also the No. 44 player in the state of Georgia, where he plays at Marietta High School just north of Atlanta.

Arnold received a strong list of offers over the course of his recruitment including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State among others. It appeared that Arnold was down to just two schools in North Carolina and Wisconsin. His lone official visit was to Wisconsin on June 17, and it appears the Badgers put on a good show as Arnold announced his commitment this afternoon.

Arnold appears to fit the mold of cornerback coach Hank Poteat who has put an emphasis on bigger, stronger corners. Arnold stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs in around 170 pounds. In his Junior season HUDL tape Arnold shows good ball skills in pass coverage to go along with good speed and long strides. Additionally, Arnold shows the ability to come up field and make tackles in the run game which is vital to success as a cornerback in the Big Ten. His highlight tape also shows him house a few kick returns, so that could be an added plus for Wisconsin in the future.

Super impressed with 2023 CB Jace Arnold 5‘10“ 179 Marietta HS, GA. Blessed with loose hips, good foot work, physical, very poised and excels in man-to-man coverage. No doubt a 4*+ talent. Super smooth and productive. 3.9 GPA.@Jacearn21 All county cornerback. Big-time talent pic.twitter.com/4tdCCYhK8J — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) February 14, 2022

Arnold marks the eleventh commit to the 2023 class. His 247 composite ranking of 0.8839 rates him as the top commit in the class for Wisconsin thus far. He is the second cornerback commit which will help fill out the depth of the roster outlook which may be a bit lighter next year after multiple grad transfers possibly depart from Wisconsin. Overall, this feels like a huge get for the Badgers.