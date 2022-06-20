Badgers in the NBA: happy NBA Draft week, let’s talk Johnny Davis!

The 2022 NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN (the first round will also air on ABC) and for the first time since 2015, when Wisconsin had two players, Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, selected, the Badgers are projected to have a first round pick.

With the Draft mere days away I wanted to round up a bunch of the best stuff I’ve read/listened to/watched about La Crosse native Johnny Davis. We’ll have much more on Davis and the Draft throughout the week, but here are some tabs you should open up on your computer and read this week when work is boring.

Good Johnny Davis posts

Good Johnny Davis tweets

Johnny Davis's at-rim craft is so impressive. Great touch with both hands, plays through contact, uses angles well, splits doubles, acrobatic finishes, and gets there in a variety of ways. I get he's not the most explosive athlete, but I have zero concerns with his at-rim scoring pic.twitter.com/0Rl2Wa4fM0 — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) June 16, 2022

These are some clips of Johnny Davis making on-target passes with his off hand in various different situations. Big fan of guys who can use both hands to pass as it opens up passing windows that may not be available otherwise pic.twitter.com/ViBIJPMaZW — Ariel (@APachecoNBA) June 12, 2022

Can't be lazy with the ball when Johnny Davis is on the floor. Great instincts jumping passing lanes, good off-ball digs, and disruptive hands on-ball. pic.twitter.com/8C5lIAw5mX — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) June 15, 2022

Good Johnny Davis video breakdowns

ESPN Draft expert Mike Schmitz breaks down film with Davis ahead of the Draft. Super interesting stuff to see how guys like Davis see the court differently than us, your average basketball fan.