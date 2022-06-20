 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Badgers in the NBA: happy NBA Draft week, let’s talk Johnny Davis!

A roundup of some good posts about Davis to get you prepared for this week’s NBA Draft.

By Drew Hamm
NBA: Draft Combine David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN (the first round will also air on ABC) and for the first time since 2015, when Wisconsin had two players, Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, selected, the Badgers are projected to have a first round pick.

With the Draft mere days away I wanted to round up a bunch of the best stuff I’ve read/listened to/watched about La Crosse native Johnny Davis. We’ll have much more on Davis and the Draft throughout the week, but here are some tabs you should open up on your computer and read this week when work is boring.

Good Johnny Davis posts

Good Johnny Davis tweets

Good Johnny Davis video breakdowns

  • ESPN Draft expert Mike Schmitz breaks down film with Davis ahead of the Draft. Super interesting stuff to see how guys like Davis see the court differently than us, your average basketball fan.
  • Rob Dauster and the crew at Field of 68, a great college hoops media network, talk about Davis and his skills in college and how they may translate to the pros.

