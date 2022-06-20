Badgers in the NBA: happy NBA Draft week, let’s talk Johnny Davis!

The 2022 NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN (the first round will also air on ABC) and for the first time since 2015, when Wisconsin had two players, Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, selected, the Badgers are projected to have a first round pick.
With the Draft mere days away I wanted to round up a bunch of the best stuff I’ve read/listened to/watched about La Crosse native Johnny Davis. We’ll have much more on Davis and the Draft throughout the week, but here are some tabs you should open up on your computer and read this week when work is boring.
Good Johnny Davis posts
- Tyler Metcalf at No Ceilings wrote an in-depth piece on Davis and his “remarkable versatility.” I recommend the whole post, but I’ve also linked a couple videos below from Metcalf on my favorite Davis skills.
- Caitlin Cooper and Mark Schindler wrote excellent pieces on many prospects that the Indiana Pacers might draft for SB Nation’s Indy Cornrows, but here is the link to their post on Davis. At the end of the post is also a link to their podcast with friend of the blog Asher Low of Badgers Wire.
- Official NBA Draft Combine measurements for Davis.
- We talked to SB Nation’s NBA Draft expert Ricky O’Donnell about Davis recently and here are his answers to our questions.
Good Johnny Davis tweets
Johnny Davis's at-rim craft is so impressive. Great touch with both hands, plays through contact, uses angles well, splits doubles, acrobatic finishes, and gets there in a variety of ways. I get he's not the most explosive athlete, but I have zero concerns with his at-rim scoring pic.twitter.com/0Rl2Wa4fM0— Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) June 16, 2022
These are some clips of Johnny Davis making on-target passes with his off hand in various different situations. Big fan of guys who can use both hands to pass as it opens up passing windows that may not be available otherwise pic.twitter.com/ViBIJPMaZW— Ariel (@APachecoNBA) June 12, 2022
Can't be lazy with the ball when Johnny Davis is on the floor. Great instincts jumping passing lanes, good off-ball digs, and disruptive hands on-ball. pic.twitter.com/8C5lIAw5mX— Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) June 15, 2022
Good Johnny Davis video breakdowns
- ESPN Draft expert Mike Schmitz breaks down film with Davis ahead of the Draft. Super interesting stuff to see how guys like Davis see the court differently than us, your average basketball fan.
- Rob Dauster and the crew at Field of 68, a great college hoops media network, talk about Davis and his skills in college and how they may translate to the pros.
