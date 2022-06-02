Wisconsin football recruiting: two more 2024 offers go out to high upside prospects

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2024 DB Emiril Gant (Lake Mary, Fla.) out of Lake Mary High School announced that he had received his first offer from the Badgers on Wednesday morning. There is very limited information on Gant out there, the Rivals profile that I linked to above is the only one on any of the three major recruiting sites.

He stands around 6-foot and weighs around 170 pounds, according to his Twitter profile, and, uh, that’s just about all we know about him! His MaxPreps page says that he had 10 tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery in six games played last year. His Hudl profile video is short, but he shows a nice closing ability to make tackles and break up passes.

I like that the Badgers will offer players regardless of their list and I’m interested to see what others think about Gant once there is more information on him.

2024 DL/OLB/EDGE Anelu Lafaele (Honolulu) out of St. Louis School earned an offer from Wisconsin earlier this week as well. Lafaele has other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii, Oregon State and Utah while schools like Michigan, Oregon and San Diego State are showing interest among others. You may recognize his high school as the same one that produced current Wisconsin star OLB Nick Herbig and you’d be correct! One would assume that will help UW in this recruitment.

Giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ! Blessed to have received an offer from @BadgerFootball Thank you @CoachAprilUW for this amazing opportunity. Keeping the pipeline STRONG! Love you Big Bro @nickherbig_ #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/0xRJWM6E2t — Ane1u1afaele (@LafaeleAnelu) June 1, 2022

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing around 220 pounds, Lafaele is unranked by all of the major recruiting services so far. There is scant little film online for Lafaele, but there is a highlight of him wrestling (and Wisconsin has regularly had success with high school wrestlers) and he plays in a similar defense at St. Louis that Jim Leonhard runs.

Badgers make top-four