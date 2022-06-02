Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 353: Wisconsin baseball talk, football recruiting updates, basketball offers, and more!

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to discuss. To start, we talk about the possibility of Wisconsin bringing back its baseball program after 20+ years. Are there some hiccups? Sure. Are there solutions if they wanted to? Absolutely.

After that, we dive into some football news including the Big Ten possibly scrapping divisions, Wisconsin getting some kick times announced, and Nick Herbig being added to a prestigious watch list award.

Later, we dive into some recruiting updates as Wisconsin gets ready for a HUGE weekend this upcoming Friday/Saturday with 11 prospects set to take their official visits to Madison. Lastly, we talk about a new Wisconsin basketball offer and touch on the non-conference schedule for Wisconsin volleyball. Enjoy!