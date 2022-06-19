Wisconsin football recruiting: 3-star ATH Trech Kekahuna joins UW’s 2023 class

The Badgers continue their hot streak in recruiting since the month of May and also add a talent from the Aloha State.

3-star ATH Trech Kekahuna (St. Louis High School, Honolulu, Hawai’i) pledged his commitment to Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon just after his official visit to Madison concluded. Kekahuna is now the tenth commitment for UW, and the ninth since the start of May. If Kekahuna’s high school sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the football powerhouse that star linebacker Nick Herbig attended, as well as new transfer safety Kamo’i Latu.

In various articles, Kekahuna cited Herbig’s influence as a huge reason why he would make the long trip to Wisconsin. The Hawaiian speedster paid his own way for an unofficial visit in the fall — sidenote: imagine going from Hawaii to Wisconsin in the fall. Even as a transplant who loves the Badger State, you would not catch me doing that — and for a camp, where he earned the offer last week.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete looks to fit in as a slot wide receiver for the Badgers, who just this week also added a 3-star wideout from Ohio in Colin Dixon.

From his tape, you can tell that Kekahuna is incredibly fast and shifty. I am no expert judge of talent (that’s Owen’s job), but he has the type of tape that you can see if you get him the ball, he can make something happen offensively. He also would return kicks and punts, adding a potential special teams weapon for UW.

For his senior year, Kekahuna is apparently going to play football at another powerhouse high school, Bishop Gorman, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although he is currently not rated in the 247 Composite, I would guess that after more exposure at a school like Bishop Gorman, he could rise up the list. I’d say it’s a good thing the Badgers closed early.

With Kekahuna’s commitment, it suggests the Badgers will not take another wide receiver this class. But having a pipeline to St. Louis School in Hawai’i is useful for the Badgers’ staff, who are currently evaluating a couple of pass rusher prospects for the 2024 class.