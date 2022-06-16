Wisconsin football recruiting: 2023 3-star CB A.J. Tisdell joins the Badgers

After going two whole days without a new recruit announcing their commitment to Wisconsin, 2023 3-star CB A.J. Tisdell (College Station, Texas) ended our long national nightmare by picking the Badgers on Thursday afternoon. Tisdell, who was just in Madison this past weekend on an official visit, only needed one official visit to make his college decision.

Tisdell had over a dozen offers to mull, including from Baylor, Cal, SMU, Texas Tech, Utah State and Vanderbilt among others.

Here are his ratings from the three major recruiting sites:

247Sports: not rated yet

not rated yet Rivals: 3-star, 5.7; No. 54 CB, No. 28 in Texas

3-star, 5.7; No. 54 CB, No. 28 in Texas On3: 3-star, 86; No. 84 CB, No. 148 in Texas

3-star, 86; No. 84 CB, No. 148 in Texas On3 Consensus: 3-star, 87.50; No. 558 nationally, No. 53 CB, No. 102 in Texas

Tisdell had 48 tackles, 10 passes broken up and one interception last year for College Station High School and helped his team reach the Class 5A, D1 state title game with a 15-1 record.

Here is his Hudl tape. He is a willing tackler, plays tight coverage and, despite maybe misjudging where a deep ball is going, breaks up pass plays with strong hands and superior athleticism. Going back and looking at what I wrote when Wisconsin offered him and I saw “I kinda like this dude a lot,” which is as in-depth as my analysis usually goes.

With his commitment, the Badgers now have nine members of the 2023 class and two defensive backs (presuming Justin Taylor, who is listed as an ATH, plays DB). Wisconsin started off slowly in this class, but they have been picking up momentum all spring and into summer. Excited to see who commits next.