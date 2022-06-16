Big Ten football recruiting: where does the conference stand with the 2023 class?

It is the middle of June, which is traditionally one of the busiest periods on the college football recruiting calendar. The Badgers have had two big official visit weekends, which has already resulted in two commits, and have one more coming up this weekend, albeit with fewer prospects than the first two.

Keeping up with just Wisconsin recruiting is a time-consuming activity so we wouldn’t expect you to know too much about how the rest of the conference is doing, and that’s exactly why this post should be useful! Let’s take a look at the rest of the Big Ten and see how the Badgers stack up so far with their rivals.

The ratings here are from the 247Sports Composite, the large number after the team name is the “total points” each team has and “blue-chips” are 4 and 5-star rated players.

No. 1 Northwestern Wildcats, 200.41, No. 4 nationally

18 commits

two blue-chips

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 87.19

top recruit: 4-star DL Ashton Porter

No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions, 200.28, No. 5 nationally

12 commits

seven blue-chips (one 5-star)

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 90.48

top recruit: 5-star IOL Alex Birchmeier

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 196.80, No. 7 nationally

10 commits

nine blue-chips

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 92.80

top recruit: 4-star OT Luke Montgomery

No. 4 Michigan State Spartans, 180.33, No. 9 nationally

11 commits

eight blue-chips

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 89.62

top recruit: 4-star DL Andrew Depaepe

No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers, 169.12, No. 14 nationally

15 commits

one blue-chip

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 86.10

top recruit: 4-star IOL Jerome Williams

No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes, 156.62, No. 16 nationally

11 commits

one blue-chip

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 87.07

top recruit: 4-star RB Kendrick Raphael

No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers, 127.50, No. 26 nationally

eight commits

one blue-chip

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 87.56

top recruit: 4-star IOL Riley Van Poppel

No. 8 Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 126.66, No. 28 nationally

14 commits

zero blue-chips

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 85.88

top recruit: 3-star IOL JaSire Peterson

No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers, 122.29, No. 33 nationally

eight commits

one blue-chip

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 86.73

top recruit: 4-star QB Rickie Collins

No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers, 120.38, No. 35 nationally

eight commits

zero blue-chips

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 86.58

top recruit: 3-star RB Jaquez Keyes

No. 11 Michigan Wolverines, 106.82, No. 38 nationally

six commits

two blue-chips

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 88.57

top recruit: 4-star LB Raylen Wilson

No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini, 103.80, No. 43 nationally

eight commits

one blue-chip

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 85.89

top recruit: 4-star ATH Kaden Feagin

No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers, 47.81, No. 66 nationally

three commits

zero blue-chips

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 86.09

top recruit: 3-star TE Sam West

No. 14 Maryland Terrapins, 43.82, No. 72 nationally

three commits

zero blue-chips

247Sports avg. commit ranking: 84.75

top recruit: 3-star QB Robert Long

Alright, that’s a lot to unpack. Let’s start with the obvious...Northwestern has the best recruiting class in the conference and a top-five one in the whole damn country?!?! Well, yes, technically they do. However, that’s why we included “average commit ranking” in here too.

The ‘Cats have the most commits in the conference, three more than the second highest team, and that’s why their total number is so high. In fact, only two teams in the country (Texas Tech and Cincinnati) have more commits this cycle and it’s no coincidence that they are both right ahead of NU in the national rankings.

The May 13 Recruiting Weekend is turning into a watershed event for NU.



18 visitors on campus; 15 of whom have made their pledge to the Cats!! Only 3 left to decide! ⭐️⭐️⭐️



Looking forward to @PjBawore @holt_chico & @SnowdenSmith joining @NUFBFamily #CatClass23 ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/2s4qqTdnI2 — NUFB Recruiting (@NUFBRecruiting) June 14, 2022

Now, even when you switch to average recruit ranking, Northwestern would still be No. 6 in the conference and have already accumulated more total points than their entire 2022 class, which was No. 13 in the conference. With no classes over the past five seasons ranking higher than No. 12 in the Big Ten, Pat Fitzgerald’s squad is far outperforming their usual spot. I am not an expert on Northwestern’s roster math, but I can’t imagine they have too many more open scholarships so their ranking will start falling as other teams fill out their classes.

Some other notes