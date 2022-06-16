Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 354: Wisconsin football gets two commits, a new coach hire, and some injury news

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On Tuesday’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to catch up on after a brief hiatus last week (apologies on that, the new house brought some headaches with it). To start, we talk about some unfortunate injury news for the Wisconsin football secondary. After that, we dive into the latest hire for the Badgers coaching staff as they filled their inside linebacker coaching vacancy.

After that, we dive into some basketball news surrounding assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and the Badgers scheduling an interesting non-conference game at a familiar venue in the state of Wisconsin.

To finish up the show we dive into some recruiting updates and get you caught up on the two new commitments for Wisconsin football as well as some other recruiting tidbits, including the Badgers throwing out some interesting quarterback offers. Enjoy!