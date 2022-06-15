Wisconsin football: per report, Travian Blaylock tore his ACL in spring practice

Buried in an article about freshman safety Austin Brown’s recruitment ($) on The Athletic, Jesse Temple reported, and had a UW official confirm, that senior safety Travian Blaylock suffered a torn ACL during spring practice.

While Temple didn’t mention a timetable for Blaylock’s return, one can safely assume that he will miss most of, if not the entire, season. A quick Google search shows that some people can return from a torn ACL in as few as six months, but most take closer to eight or nine. Blaylock suffered the injury on April 5, so if he recovers as quickly as possible an early October return could happen.

We got an update on injured safety Travian Blaylock from #Badgers coach Paul Chryst. As expected, our for retreat of the spring. Whether he will be ready for summer workouts is TBD. Blaylock was wearing large wrap/sleeve on right leg. No brace. No crutches. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 9, 2022

Blaylock was in line to be one of the starters, with second-year safety Hunter Wohler, on the back end of the defense this fall. Last season he had 15 tackles (one TFL), 0.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Wisconsin was incredibly thin at safety leaving spring practice, as only Wohler and fifth year senior John Torchio had any playing experience, but they did add Kamo’i Latu, a transfer from Utah (19 career games played) and high school teammate of star OLB Nick Herbig, on May 6. Brown, who just reported to campus and the team last weekend, could also be an option for Jim Leonhard’s crew, although playing as a true freshman is always tough.

We hope that Blaylock is able to make a full recovery from his injury and can get back on the field for the Badgers as soon as possible.